Season over! Broja tears ACL in Chelsea friendly forcing Blues to consider January transfer

Chelsea are considering a January transfer with Armando Broja ruled out for the season after tearing his ACL in a friendly against Aston Villa.

Broja injured in 22nd minute of friendly

Diagnosed with torn ACL

Chelsea will consider January signing

WHAT HAPPENING? Broja was stretchered off during the Blues' mid-season friendly with Villa. Now, the Evening Standard reports that he is set to miss the rest of the season having torn the anterior cruciate ligament in his right knee. The report also states the injury could tempt Chelsea into the January transfer market for a temporary fix.

THE BIGGER PICTURE: A deal that will bring RB Leipzig's Christopher Nkunku to Stamford Bridge next summer is seemingly all but done, but that doesn't solve the problem that is the gap now left by Broja. The 21-year-old had already featured 18 times in all competitions for Chelsea before the World Cup break, proving a key cog in the machine for Graham Potter.

AND WHAT'S MORE: With Broja now braced for surgery to fix the torn ligament, he could potentially face up to 12 months out of action in the worst case scenario.

WHAT NEXT FOR CHELSEA? Potter's side return to competitive action on December 27, hosting Bournemouth in the Premier League.