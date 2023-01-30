Sean Dyche named Everton manager as ex-Burnley boss tasked with saving Toffees from relegation

Sean Dyche has been appointed Everton manager after the club sacked Frank Lampard with the team in 19th position in the Premier League table.

Dyche replaces outgoing Lampard

Spent 10 years at Burnley before sacking

Joins Everton in relegation scrap

WHAT HAPPENED? Dyche has been appointed Everton manager on a two-and-a-half-year contract. He replaces Frank Lampard who parted ways with the Toffees after a 2-0 loss to West Ham which left them 19th in the Premier League, above Southampton only on goal difference.

THE BIGGER PICTURE: After 10 years as Burnley boss, Dyche was sacked last season with eight games to go. He left the club in a relegation fight, which ultimately saw them drop down to the Championship. Dyche had enjoyed a good spell with the club, though, taking them to the 2018-19 Europa League play-offs, and keeping them in the Premier League for six consecutive seasons.

WHAT THEY SAID: "It’s an honour to become Everton manager. My staff and I are ready and eager to help get this great club back on track," he told the club's official website. "I know about Everton’s passionate fanbase and how precious this club is to them. We’re ready to work and ready to give them what they want. That starts with sweat on the shirt, effort and getting back to some of the basic principles of what Everton Football Club has stood for for a long time."

AND WHAT'S MORE: Everton have endured a tough last two years, escaping relegation late last campaign and struggling to build on the momentum that saw them survive. They have won just three league games all season - the least in the division - and have scored the second least amount of goals (15).

WHAT NEXT FOR EVERTON? Dyche faces a tough start to life with the Toffees as league leaders Arsenal are up first on February 4, before a Merseyside derby against Liverpool at Anfield on February 13.