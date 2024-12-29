Scotland World Cup 2026 qualifying: Group, fixtures, results & everything you need to know

All you need to know about the Scotland national team's qualification campaign for the 2026 World Cup.

Scotland is on the path to securing a spot in the 2026 FIFA World Cup, and fans are eager to stay updated on their progress through the qualifiers. With a rich footballing history and a passionate fan base, the Tartan Army is gearing up to back their team every step of the way.

Here, GOAL has everything you need to know about Scotland's World Cup 2026 qualifying campaign, including group standings, fixtures, results and more.

Scotland World Cup 2026 qualifying group

Pos Team 1 Portugal / Denmark 2 Greece 3 Scotland 4 Belarus

Scotland are drawn in Group C for the qualifiers of the 2026 World Cup.

They will face Greece, Belarus and the winner of the face-off between Portugal and Denmark twice in the group stage, starting from September 2025.

Group winners will qualify automatically for the World Cup and the team which finishes second will have to navigate through the play-offs.

Each team in the group plays the other teams twice - home and away.

Scotland World Cup 2026 qualifying fixtures & results

Scotland will begin their World Cup 2026 qualification in September 2025, as per the schedule announced by FIFA.

Stay tuned for all the information regarding Scotland's qualifiers.

You can see all of Scotland's World Cup qualifying matches from Group K below.

Date Match Kick-off (UK time) TV channel September 5 Portugal / Denmark vs Scotland 7:45pm ITV September 8 Belarus vs Scotland 7:45pm ITV October 9 Scotland vs Greece 7:45pm ITV October 12 Scotland vs Belarus 5pm ITV November 15 Greece vs Scotland 7:45pm ITV November 18 Scotland vs Portugal / Denmark 7:45pm ITV

Scotland will begin their campaign with back-to-back away games. Their final group game will be in November 2025 - they will host Portugal/Denmark to wrap up their campaign.

How can I watch Scotland's World Cup 2026 qualifying on TV?

ITV has the broadcasting rights to show Scotland's World Cup qualifiers on TV in the United Kingdom (UK).

Fans can follow all the live updates of the Scotland football team here on GOAL.

Which channel number is ITV?

Channel 3 (Freeview)

Channel 103 (Virgin Media)

Channel 103 (Sky)

Channel 103 (Freesat)

When does World Cup 2026 take place?

The FIFA World Cup 2026 is scheduled to run from June 11 to July 19, 2026. This grand event will be hosted across three countries: Canada, Mexico, and the United States, marking it the largest World Cup ever with 48 teams participating.

Keep an eye out for updates on Scotland's matches, outcomes, and qualification journeys as they gear up for the tournament. The path to 2026 is set to be a thrilling adventure for the Tartan Army!

