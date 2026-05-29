Scotland FIFA World Cup 2026 TV Schedule: Live streams, channels, full fixture list, dates, kick-off times

Scotland FIFA World Cup 2026 TV broadcasts

To watch local broadcasts of Scotland's World Cup campaign from abroad, you can use a Virtual Private Network (VPN). Simply use your VPN to connect to a UK server and stream the action live. All of Scotland's games will be shown on the free-to-air national broadcasters BBC (via BBC iPlayer) and STV (via STV Player).

Who is showing FIFA World Cup 2026 on TV in Scotland?

In Scotland, the official broadcasting rights for the upcoming 2026 FIFA World Cup are shared entirely between the UK's major public service broadcasters, the BBC and ITV (with STV holding the local terrestrial broadcast license for Scotland).

Here is exactly how you can catch the action:

📺 Free-to-Air Television

BBC Scotland & STV: As the national free-to-air broadcasters, these networks will divide the tournament schedule to provide comprehensive coverage on open television. You can catch key tournament fixtures, including all of Scotland's highly anticipated Group C matches against Brazil, Morocco, and Haiti, as well as the World Cup Final, completely free without needing a paid subscription.

📱 Digital & Free Streaming

BBC iPlayer & STV Player: For comprehensive digital access, both networks will mirror their respective halves of the tournament schedule online. Viewers inside the country can stream all the live match feeds, catch up on on-demand highlights, and view expert studio analysis on mobile, tablet, or smart TV devices completely free using the BBC iPlayer and STV Player apps.







