'It was a scandal how well we played' - Pep Guardiola defends Barcelona over 'Negreira case' after Joan Laporta charged with bribery

- Guardiola had fruitful spell at Barca
- Laporta implicated in referee bribery case
- Man City boss lends support
WHAT HAPPENED? Guardiola was coach of Barcelona between 2008 and 2012, the time in which the club is alleged to have made payments to former referees' chief Jose Maria Enriquez Negreira. Guardiola, who led Barca to three successive La Liga crowns and two Champions League triumphs in his four years in charge, insisted his side's success had nothing to do with referees.
WHAT THEY SAID: "You didn’t see how good this team was, it was a scandal how well we played," Guardiola told a press conference. "When there is a sentence, I will give you my opinion. Barca is innocent, Laporta is innocent, until the opposite is proven."
THE BIGGER PICTURE: Laporta, who was president between 2003 and 2010 and returned to the role in 2021, has been charged for his alleged role in making the payments, which Barca claim were merely for Negreira to compile reports on referees.
WHAT NEXT FOR MAN CITY? City host Brighton in the Premier League on Saturday.