Saudi Pro League clubs circling in on St. Louis City SC Sporting Director Lutz Pfannenstiel after breakout season in MLS

Two Saudi clubs are reportedly interested in stealing the St Louis City FC sporting director, who top the Western Conference at the moment.

Sporting director has spurned Saudi interest

Also turned down Premier League offers

St Louis has clinched a playoff spot

WHAT HAPPENED? A duo of clubs are monitoring Pfannenstiel with his MLS side currently topping the western conference during their inaugural season, according to The Athletic. The former Hoffenheim head of scouting reportedly spurned interest from both West Ham and Nottingham Forest this summer, and is said to be happy in MLS — with no immediate plans to accept a move abroad.

THE BIGGER PICTURE: St Louis City FC has clinched a playoff spot, and has an eight point lead atop the western conference, despite assembling a side without any major European stars. The hiring of former New York Red Bulls assistant, who has overseen a young squad punctuated with veterans from abroad, has seen the expansion franchise establish itself as a serious contender in the league.

IN THREE PHOTOS:

Article continues below

St. Louis City

Getty Images

Getty Images

WHAT NEXT? St Louis hosts Sporting KC on Saturday, where they will look to continue to make a push towards clinching the top spot in the western conference ahead of this fall's playoffs.