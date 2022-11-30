Saudi Arabia vs Mexico: Live stream, TV channel, kick-off time & where to watch

How to watch and stream Saudi Arabia vs Mexico on TV and online in the United States, United Kingdom, Africa & India.

Saudi Arabia face Mexico at the Lusail Stadium on Saturday with their hopes of reaching the 2022 World Cup knockout stages well and truly alive. On the final matchday in Group C, fourth-placed Mexico must win to have any chance of staying in the competition.

Saudi Arabia shocked the world when they beat Lionel Messi's Argentina in their first game of the tournament. They tasted defeat against Poland in the following fixture but a victory in their final group stage match can grant them the ticket to the round of 16 regardless of what happens in the other Group C contest.

Mexico's draw with Poland gave them a point but the South American team lost to Argentina and that means nothing less than a win will do for Gerardo Martino. Mexico are yet to score at this World Cup and that will need to change against Saudi Arabia.

GOAL brings you details on how to watch the game on TV in the U.S., UK, Africa and India as well as how to stream live online.

This page contains affiliate links. When you subscribe through the links provided, we may earn a commission.

Saudi Arabia vs Mexico date & kick-off time

Game: Saudi Arabia vs Mexico Date: November 30, 2022 Kick-off: 2pm ET / 7pm GMT / 9pm CAT / 12:30am IST (Dec 1) Venue: Lusail Stadium Stream: fuboTV (start with a free trial)

How to watch Saudi Arabia vs Mexico on TV & live stream online

In the United States (U.S.), the game can be watched live and on-demand with fuboTV (start with a free trial). New users can sign up for a free seven-day trial of the live sports streaming service, which can be accessed via iOS, Android, Chromecast, Amazon Fire TV, Roku and Apple TV as well as on a web browser.

Viewers in the U.S. can also watch the game on Fox Sports (English) and Telemundo (Spanish).

BBC Two is showing the clash in the United Kingdom (UK), with streaming via BBC iPlayer.

In India, the Sports18 network has the rights to show World Cup games on TV, with streaming services on JioCinema.

Region TV channel Live stream U.S. Fox Sports, Telemundo fuboTV UK BBC Two BBC iPlayer India Sports18 SD/HD, MTV HD JioCinema Africa SuperSport SuperSport

Saudi Arabia squad & team news

Saudi Arabia will miss the services of Abdulelah Al-Malki who picked up his second yellow card of the tournament and will be unavailable for selection against Mexico.

Mohammed Al-Burayk, Yasir Al-Shahrani and Salman Al-Faraj are all out for this game due to injury issues.

Saudi Arabia possible XI: Alowais; Abdulhamid, Al-Amri, Tambakti, Al-Ghannam; Kanno; Al-Buraikan, Al-Hassan, Al-Najei, Al-Dawsari; Al-Shehri

Position Players Goalkeepers Rubaie, Al-Qwais, Al-Aqidi. Defenders Al-Ghannam, Madu, Al-Amri, Al-Bulaihi, Al-Breik, Abdulhamid, Al-Shahrani, Tambakti Midfielders Al-Faraj, Al-Malki, Al-Dawsari, Otayf, Al-Hassan, Al-Najei, Al-Abed, Bahebri, Al-Aboud, Kanno, Al-Dawsari, Sharahili Forwards Al-Buraikan, Al-Shehri, Asiri

Mexico squad and team news

As for Mexico, Andres Guardado was forced off the field due to an injury in their previous outing. However, the midfielder is back in training and is expected to be fit for the big final group clash.

Raul Jimenez is set to get his 100th cap for Mexico and would like to make it even more memorable with a goal or two.

Mexico possible XI: Ochoa; Sanchez, Moreno, Montes, Gallardo; Herrera, Guardado, Chavez; Lozano, Jimenez, Vega