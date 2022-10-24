'A bit of a d*ckhead' - Sarri reveals wife's hilarious definition of his footballing philosophy

Lazio manager Maurizio Sarri has revealed exactly what his wife thinks of his footballing philosophy.

Sarri's Lazio flying high

Boss can't describe Sarrismo

But knows what his wife thinks

WHAT HAPPENED? The Lazio coach is a charismatic character famed for his style of play, known as Sarrismo or Sarri-ball, a fast-paced brand of attacking football using bags of possession. Sarri has been asked about his footballing philosophy and didn't quite have the words to describe it and so revealed his wife's rather entertaining thoughts instead.

WHAT THEY SAID: "If I had to give a definition for Sarrismo I couldn't do it," he said. "If you ask my wife, she could give you one: A grumpy man, a bit of a dickhead, it depends."

THE BIGGER PICTURE: Sarri has Lazio flying high in Serie A in his second season in charge. Sunday's win over Atalanta, achieved without striker Ciro Immobile, has moved the team into third place in the table and just two points behind defending champions AC Milan after 11 games.

IN THREE PHOTOS:

Getty

Getty

Getty

DID YOU KNOW? Lazio's 2-0 win over Atalanta means they have collected at least six Serie A clean sheets in a row for just the second time in their top-flight history.

WHAT NEXT FOR SARRI? Lazio are in Europa League action on Thursday against Danish side FC Midtjylland.