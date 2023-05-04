'Sara perche ti amo' - Lyrics, video & meaning of AC Milan fans' San Siro chant

GOAL has everything you need to know about the song that gets AC Milan fans on their feet...

If you are in attendance at any of AC Milan's games, especially at San Siro, and you hear the fans singing to the tune of the Italian single 'Sara perche ti amo' ahead of the walkout, there is no way you are going to unhear it any time soon.

The song 'Sara perche ti amo' was released in February 1981 by the Italio disco group Ricchi e Poveri, written by Pupo and Daniele Pace and presented at the Sanremo Festival in 1981. It translates to 'It will be because I love you' in English.

Although the fans sing the song with small variations to the lyrics, GOAL brings you the lyrics and meaning behind the popular Italian song.

'Sara perche ti amo' song lyrics

You can see the lyrics to the song in Italian below, with an English translation.

Lyrics in Italian

Che confusione

Sarà perché ti amo

È un'emozione

Che cresce piano piano

Stringimi forte e stammi più vicino

Se ci sto bene

Sarà perché ti amo

Io canto al ritmo del dolce tuo respiro

È primavera

Sarà perché ti amo

Cade una stella

Ma dimmi dove siamo

Che te ne frega

Sarà perché ti amo

E vola vola si sa

Sempre più in alto si va

E vola vola con me

Il mondo è matto perché

E se l'amore non c'è

Basta una sola canzone

Per far confusione

Fuori e dentro di te

E vola vola si va

Sempre più in alto si va

E vola vola con me

Il mondo è matto perché

E se l'amore non c'è

Basta una sola canzone

Per far confusione

Fuori e dentro di te

Ma dopo tutto

Che cosa c'è di strano

È una canzone

Sarà perché ti amo

Se cade il mondo

Allora ci spostiamo

Se cade il mondo

Sarà perché ti amo

Stringimi forte e stammi più vicino

È così bello che non mi sembra vero

Se il mondo è matto

Che cosa c'è di strano

Matto per matto

Almeno noi ci amiamo

E vola vola si sa

Sempre più in alto si va

E vola vola con me

Il mondo è matto perché

E se l'amore non c'è

Basta una sola canzone

Per far confusione

Fuori e dentro di te

E vola vola si va

Sarà perché ti amo

E vola vola con me

E stammi più vicino

E se l'amore non c'é

Ma dimmi dove siamo

Che confusione

Sarà perche ti amo

Lyrics in English

What a mess

It will be because I love you

It's an emotion

Which grows slowly

Hold me tight and stay closer to me

If I'm fine with it

It will be because I love you

I sing to the rhythm of your sweet breath

It's spring

It will be because I love you

A star falls

But tell me where we are

Why you care

It will be because I love you

And fly flies you know

It goes higher and higher

And fly, fly with me

The world is mad because

And if there is no love

Just one song is enough

To get confused

Outside and inside you

And fly fly you go

It goes higher and higher

And fly, fly with me

The world is mad because

And if there is no love

Just one song is enough

To get confused

Outside and inside you

But after all

What's weird

It's a song

It will be because I love you

If the world falls

Then we move

If the world falls

It will be because I love you

Hold me tight and stay closer to me

It's so beautiful that it doesn't seem real to me

If the world is crazy

What's weird

Crazy for crazy

At least we love each other

And fly flies you know

It goes higher and higher

And fly, fly with me

The world is mad because

And if there is no love

Just one song is enough

To get confused

Outside and inside you

And fly fly you go

It will be because I love you

And fly, fly with me

And stay closer to me

And if there is no love

But tell me where we are

Ma dimmi dove siamo

What a mess

It will be because I love you

You can listen to the song here!

Meaning of AC Milan fans' San Siro chant

With Europop becoming popular at the time and the song 'Sara perche ti amo' making its mark, AC Milan were going through tough times in the early 1980s.

The Rossoneri made it out of Serie B for the second time in three years and would then go on to taste success domestically as well as on the European stage.

'Sara perche ti amo' was eventually adopted to be played before the matches start at San Siro as a way of celebrating the club's history and success over the years.

What are the variations in lyrics?

Going by the original lyrics above, through all the confusion, falls and moments of glory, the song resonates with the emotions of the Rossoneri fans. However, the fans began to swap the line “perché ti amo” (because we love you) with “perché tifiamo” (because we support you).