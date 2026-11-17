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Brazilian side Santos have made an informal approach to Real Madrid over a potential loan deal to re-sign injured attacker Rodrygo for the first half of 2027. Despite dreaming of bringing their 25-year-old academy graduate back home for the Campeonato Paulista, the Spanish giants have no intention of letting him leave.

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Brazilian club sound out return

First reported on YouTube by journalist Fabio Sormani last week and confirmed by ESPN Brasil, Santos have opened preliminary talks with Real regarding a temporary return for Rodrygo. The Brazil international joined the Sao Paulo club's youth ranks aged 10 in 2011 before scoring 17 goals across 80 senior games between 2017 and his €45 million switch to Spain in 2019. However, the chances of a loan move materialising are considered virtually non-existent.

Mourinho counts on recovering forward

According to the broadcaster, the Liga heavyweights are refusing to consider loaning or selling the forward in January after losing him for almost a year. Under contract until June 2028, the multi-time La Liga and Champions League winner has not played a single minute of the 2026-27 campaign and missed the 2026 World Cup after undergoing surgery in March for a torn anterior cruciate ligament and lateral meniscus in his right knee.

Head coach Jose Mourinho plans to rely on the attacker as soon as he regains fitness between December and early January, while giving him ample time to rediscover his sharpness. Having spent recent days continuing his rehabilitation at Santos' CT Rei Pele training complex with his parent club's blessing before returning to Spain, Rodrygo is grateful for Madrid's support and has also shown little interest in approaches from English clubs.

Presidential election delays squad planning

While a reunion with Rodrygo appears highly unlikely, the report adds that the Vila Belmiro hierarchy will wait until after their upcoming presidential election before finalising transfer plans for next year.

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Whoever wins the presidency will immediately face crucial negotiations over potential contract extensions for senior stars Neymar, Philippe Coutinho and Everton Cebolinha. In addition, club officials must hold talks with domestic rivals Cruzeiro as they attempt to retain on-loan striker Gabriel Barbosa beyond the end of the current campaign.

Domestic run-in precedes winter comeback

Before turning their attention to off-field elections and recruitment, Santos must navigate their final three Brasileirao fixtures of the season. They travel to face Coritiba on November 18 before hosting Gremio five days later and concluding their league campaign away at Vitoria. Meanwhile, Rodrygo will travel back to the Spanish capital to complete the final stage of his knee recovery ahead of his long-awaited winter return under Mourinho.