Jadon Sancho has returned to training with Manchester United after a lengthy period on the sidelines due to 'mental and physical' problems.

Forward was sidelined by Erik ten Hag

Was not happy with his fitness

Returned to group training on Tuesday

WHAT HAPPENED? The England international was dropped from the Red Devils’ first-team plans during the World Cup break and was forced to sit out a training camp in Spain with manager Erik ten Hag revealing he was struggling 'physically and mentally'. He returned to Carrington last week from the Netherlands, where he was working with specialists Ten Hag had chosen for him, and was still focused on a training routine that was tailor-made for him.

THE BIGGER PICTURE: Finally, on Tuesday, the former Borussia Dortmund player was allowed to join his team-mates at Carrington for a regular session, according to The Athletic. Sancho has not featured competitively for United since October 22, when the Red Devils were held to a 1-1 draw by Chelsea at Stamford Bridge.

AND WHAT'S MORE: Sancho registered just five goals and three assists during his debut season at Old Trafford in 2021-22, with little return delivered on United’s £75 million ($90m) show of faith in the transfer market.

IN TWO PHOTOS:

WHAT NEXT FOR SANCHO? The forward has not been included in the squad for the trip to Crystal Palace but will hope to feature at some point over the weekend when United take on league leaders Arsenal.