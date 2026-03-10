Sampdoria, D'Angelo has declined, Pagliuca approached, Iachini available. The background to the coaching situation

The hours following Gregucci and Foti's dismissal also highlighted the lack of clarity regarding the situation surrounding contacts for the Sampdoria bench. The decision to entrust the team to Attilio Lombardo on an interim basis suggests that no real plan B had been prepared in the event of a change of coach, despite the delicate nature of the moment, with the risk of relegation and a complicated schedule between now and the end of the season. The possibility of defeat in Frosinone was not considered unlikely and for this reason, according to most observers, the club could already have identified a new coach ready to take over.

Among the names circulating in recent hours was that of Luca D'Angelo. Sampdoria reportedly offered him a contract until the end of the season, with an option for the following season, but the coach is currently tied to Spezia until 2027 with a salary of close to €700,000 net per year. The offer was not considered attractive and was rejected. An exploratory survey was also conducted for Guido Pagliuca, but the coach is under contract with Empoli until June 2027 and earns a substantial salary. Fabio Pecchia was only considered briefly, but the coach had already turned down the offer months ago, finding the project and the club's situation unconvincing.

The only coach who has given his full availability is Beppe Iachini. Yesterday, there was further contact with his entourage and, as in the past, the coach confirmed his total openness. Iachini wants to return to coaching and would like to come full circle at Sampdoria. Neither the financial aspect nor the duration of the contract would be a problem for him, but at the moment no agreement has been reached and the negotiations have not progressed. According to Calciomercato.com, the parties involved have agreed to reconvene in a few days, although the decision to stick with Lombardo for three games could ultimately become final, putting an end to the possibility of Iachini returning to Bogliasco. In recent hours, the names of Gabriele Cioffi and Rolando Maran have also been linked with the Sampdoria bench, but there have been no real contacts with the club.