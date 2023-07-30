'Sh*t can she play' - Sam Kerr must be 'strapped up' ahead of Australia's decisive Women's World Cup clash against Canada, says former England rugby coach Eddie Jones

Former England rugby union coach Eddie Jones wants Sam Kerr to start Australia's vital Women's World Cup clash against Canada at any cost.

WHAT HAPPENED? Jones, who is currently in charge of the Australia's men's rugby union team, has urged Matildas head coach Tony Gustavsson to field Kerr at any cost against Canada in their must-win Women's World Cup group stage clash on Monday.

WHAT THEY SAID: Speaking to reporters, Eddie Jones said: "When you've got a calf injury, sometimes you don't know how quickly it can recover. Sam Kerr is back playing on (Monday). How fit she is? I don't know. If I was him (Tony Gustavsson), I'd be playing her mate. Because they've got to win. They've got to roll her out, strap her up, whatever they need to do - because she can play. S**t, she can play."

THE BIGGER PICTURE: The Chelsea star missed the first two matches of the group stages due to an injury. While Australia won their tournament opener 1-0 against the Republic of Ireland, they went down 3-2 against Nigeria in their second game.

WHAT NEXT FOR SAM KERR? The good news for Matildas is Kerr is fit now and is likely to start in the must-win game against Canada.