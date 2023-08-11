History! Teenager Salma Paralluelo fires Spain into first ever Women's World Cup semi-final as her dramatic extra time winner defeats the Netherlands

Salma Paralluelo wrote her name into history as her extra time goal defeated the Netherlands and put Spain into a first Women's World Cup semi-final.

Spain beat the Netherlands 2-1 in extra time

Van der Gragt's late equaliser cancelled out Mariona's penalty

Before teenager Paralluelo put Spain into World Cup semi-finals

TELL ME MORE: Spain dominated the first half of this match and should've been ahead within minutes, but Esther Gonzalez couldn't find the back of the net after being put through by Jenni Hermoso. Alba Redondo had a header pushed onto the post quite brilliantly by Daphne van Domselaar before hitting the woodwork again with the rebound, while Esther had a close-range finish ruled out for offside.

It was the Netherlands that thought they had the chance to open the scoring from the spot in the second half when Irene Paredes was judged to have shoved Lineth Beerensteyn over. The decision was overturned after a VAR review, though, and instead it was a Spain penalty that made it 1-0. Handball was given against Stefanie van der Gragt from Paralluelo's delivery and Mariona Caldentey converted from 12 yards as the clock ticked into the 80th minute.

It looked like that would be that but there was quite a twist to come yet, centre-back Van der Gragt atoning for her error when she broke into the box in stoppage time and finished like a centre forward from Victoria Pelova's through ball. To extra time we went and it was there that the Netherlands' hearts would be broken. After Beerensteyn had missed two glorious chances, Paralluelo was released by Hermoso at the other end of the pitch and Spain's youngest ever Women's World Cup player became their youngest ever scorer at the tournament to send La Roja into the last four for the first time.

THE MVP: What an incredible moment for Paralluelo. After a superb season with Barcelona, the teenager has struggled to find her form at the World Cup but she showed no lack of confidence when she fired home the winning goal on Friday. She's into the history books again.

THE BIG LOSER: But the Netherlands could have, and probably should have, been ahead before Spain made it 2-1. Beerensteyn was lively all evening and proved to be a real thorn in La Roja's side - yet, her end product was poor. As well as having several chances in the 90 minutes, she had two huge opportunities in the added half an hour and had she taken one of them, the result could've been totally different.

WHAT NEXT? While the Netherlands prepare to head home, Spain are into the Women's World Cup semi-finals and will face either Japan or Sweden in the last four. Those two clash in Friday's second match.

MATCH RATING (OUT OF FIVE): ⭐⭐⭐⭐