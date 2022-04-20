Salah after Manchester United win: Liverpool's forwards had an easier life

Liverpool forward Mohamed Salah has lauded his side's midfield and defence because they make it easier for the forwards to score goals, following their 4-0 Premier League win over Manchester United on Tuesday.

The Reds dominated their rivals at Anfield and took the lead with only five minutes played when Luiz Dias converted from a Salah cross.

The 29-year-old Egypt international then powered home the second after Senegal international Sadio Mane's sublime assist midway through the first half.



Mane hit the third after the break and Salah completed the emphatic win with five minutes left to the final whistle.

Salah, who has now scored 22 Premier League goals from 30 appearances this term, believes they are able to score so many goals because Liverpool's backline and midfield try to get them in one-on-one situations, while being resolute in defence.

“The midfield and [defence] make our life easier, they always try to give us the ball in a situation one against one. So they make our life much easier. We had a clean sheet here, clean sheet there, so they make our life easier to score,” Salah told the club’s official website.

“We want to score one goal; once we get the first we want to get the second; once we get the second we go for a third. I think it’s a top performance from us here and away also (where they won 5-0). Hopefully, we just carry on like this.”

Ahead of the game, Salah had gone for six straight matches in all competitions without scoring for the Reds. Asked how he was feeling after the two goals, he said: “I said before many times, I scored many goals for this club, it’s going to keep coming.

“Sometimes you have bad luck but the most important thing is the team winning. If the team was not winning I would not be happy. But [when] the team is winning, everything is going to come, so I was not worried.

“We all play very well in the front three, when Bobby comes in also he plays very well. We just try to adapt to each other in training. We know each other more now; me and Sadio and Bobby especially because we played four or five years together.

“Great ball from Sadio [for Salah’s first goal]. He is now playing No.9 more, he is doing an unbelievable job and scoring goals as well. Everybody playing up front is just playing a good game. The most important thing is the team is winning games.”

The win enabled Liverpool to move top of the 20-team table with 76 points, two more than Manchester City, who face Brighton & Hove Albion on Wednesday. Salah, however, has refused to be carried away despite Liverpool being at the top.

“It’s great [to be at the top], let’s wait until tomorrow [Wednesday] – because City are not an easy team to lose points,” added Salah.

“We just need to focus on ourselves; the rest is not in our hands. The only thing we can focus on is our games and we’ll see.”

Liverpool will next face Everton at Anfield on Sunday.