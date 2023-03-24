Sack Julian Nagelsmann, appoint Thomas Tuchel! Have Bayern Munich made the right decision with SHOCK managerial change?

Stephen Darwin
Julian Nagelsmann Thomas TuchelGetty/GOAL
Bayern Munich have decided to make a huge managerial switch at a crucial point in the season - but have they really made the right call? Let us know!

Where did that come from?! Bayern Munich stunned the football world on Friday as it was revealed that they would be sacking Julian Nagelsmann and replacing him with former Chelsea boss Thomas Tuchel.

The Bundesliga giants, don't forget, can move top of the table with a win over Dortmund in their next game and are into the quarter-finals of the Champions League. So, has the right call been made to ditch Nagelsmann for Tuchel? Let us know in the comments below! 👇

Have Bayern made the right decision replacing Julian Nagelsmann with Thomas Tuchel?

  • 39%Yes - it's the right call, Tuchel is a world-class manager
  • 61%No - it's the wrong decision, there was no need to sack Nagelsmann
180 Votes