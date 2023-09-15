'Great' - Ryan Gravenberch has already impressed Liverpool team-mate Diogo Jota in training following £34m move from Bayern Munich

Liverpool star Diogo Jota evaluated Ryan Gravenberch after observing him at the AXA Training Centre.

Gravenberch joined Liverpool on deadline day

Jota impressed by Dutchman in training

Likely to make debut against Wolves

WHAT HAPPENED? Gravenberch was ultimately signed on transfer deadline day, but Liverpool supporters have had to wait until after the September international break to see the youngster play. Gravenberch has been at the AXA Training Centre getting ready to join the club when the Premier League resumes. One of his new teammates, Jota has now seen the Dutchman training and is very impressed.

WHAT THEY SAID: Asked how Gravenberch has been settling in, Jota told club media: "I think great. Obviously, he has two very close friends, the Dutch players, and they are three now, so they can help each other.

"Obviously, I've not been in and just had a couple of sessions with him, but you can see already the quality he brings [and] has on his feet. I think he will be one more to help us going forward."

THE BIGGER PICTURE: After a tumultuous summer that saw a revolving door with numerous senior players departing and new ones taking their places, the Wolves game will be the first one where Jurgen Klopp's ultimate vision for his midfield could be seen. In these first four games, Dominik Szoboszlai has been the standout performer. Since Gravenberch didn't practice with the team during the summer, it won't be strange if it takes him longer to settle in.

WHAT NEXT? Gravenberch will likely make his debut for Liverpool on Saturday, September 16 at Molineux against Wolves.