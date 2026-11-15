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Alvino Hanafi

'We sinned the most!' – Ruben Dias lays bare Portugal's 'deadly sins' after Denmark humiliation

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Portugal central defender Ruben Dias has admitted his side committed unforgivable errors during their shocking 4-1 home defeat to Denmark in the UEFA Nations League. Dias candidly pointed to tactical imbalances and crucial moments that cost the Selecao dearly in Braga.

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Historic collapse in Braga

Portugal suffered an astonishing 4-1 defeat at home to Denmark, marking their heaviest home loss in official matches. According to RTP, the Selecao looked completely devoid of answers as Rasmus Hojlund inspired the visitors to a dominant victory. Despite emotional pre-match tributes to the recently retired Cristiano Ronaldo, Jorge Jesus's side put on a dismal display that left fans and players stunned.

Dias pinpoints the 'deadly sins'

Analysing the breakdown in performance, central defender Ruben Dias acknowledged that Denmark simply outplayed them in every department. Dias highlighted how early control from the visitors created insurmountable pressure on the Portuguese backline.

"Above all, Denmark was better, they are a very high-quality team and we know that. Only our best performance would have given us the victory, and they dominated moments of the game that ended up being crucial," Dias explained.

Tactical imbalance and fatigue

Dias elaborated on where Portugal went wrong tactically, noting that failing to establish control on the ball triggered a domino effect of physical exhaustion and positional errors. The defender minced no words when describing their shortcomings.

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"Where we sinned the most, and where the imbalance began, was that they started to have the ball in a dangerous way, and we never found comfort with the ball, which caused fatigue and an imbalance. It all starts there, then other things happen," Dias stated.

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Focusing on group qualification in Cardiff

Reflecting on the tribute to Ronaldo, Dias noted that the emotional weight carried the same importance, though the team deeply regretted not securing a victory for the country. Dias remains focused on sealing top spot in Group A4.

"The defeat is significant, given our ambition to win every game. We're in first place in the group, and that's been hard work; we just need one more game to seal the deal." Dias will now miss the trip to Cardiff due to suspension.

Written byAlvino Hanafi

News Writer

A sports journalist with nearly a decade of experience, beginning the professional journey at Indonesia's legendary Tabloid BOLA from 2017 until its final print edition in December 2018. Following that, joining GOAL, contributing as a freelance writer for FIFA, and working within the media department of the ASEAN Football Federation (AFF). Alongside the journalism career, also active as a live play-by-play commentator for Indonesian football since 2017. Holds a bachelor's degree in History from the Faculty of Cultural Sciences, Universitas Padjadjaran, Bandung.

 

Football Story

Footballing identity built on geography, heritage, and childhood obsession. Although the father played for a traditional rival club, nine years living in Bandung made Persib a spiritual home, sparked in 2006 by Thai goalkeeper Kosin Hathairattanakool and witnessing firsthand how deeply locals own the club. Globally, the first true love was Ronaldo and Inter Milan, enduring the heartbreak of near-misses during injury-plagued years. With Dutch roots in Rotterdam, making Feyenoord the club of choice, the Netherlands national team has always remained close to the heart, highlighted by the 2010 World Cup final, a live 2013 friendly against Indonesia, and Oranje Indonesia watch parties. Arjen Robben and Giovanni van Bronckhorst remain ultimate favorites, while Football Manager 2005 sparked a lasting admiration for Athletic Bilbao’s philosophy. Outside football, allegiance lies with the Chicago Bulls and Golden State Warriors through icons like Michael Jordan, Derrick Rose, and Stephen Curry.

 

Areas of Expertise

Areas of expertise span Indonesian football and Liga 1 data insights and unique features, alongside Southeast Asian and East Asian football landscapes covering Thailand, Malaysia, Vietnam, Japan, and Korea. Additional skills include digital and social media video content creation such as Instagram reels and podcasts, as well as player profiling, feature writing, live broadcasting, interviewing, photography, and multilingual communication in basic français and español .

 

Favourite Footballing Memory

Combining a passion for backpacking with professional assignments has made it possible to pursue two goals simultaneously. Meeting and interviewing various Indonesian players pursuing careers or currently based abroad, ranging from across Southeast Asia to Europe, has been an absolute privilege and honor. Traveling independently through the Netherlands, Belgium, Germany, France, and Japan to track down and connect with Indonesian players competing abroad remains a truly cherished experience. Crafting interview content with them is a body of work that will always hold a special place in memory.

 

My All-Time XI

It’s tough to lock down a definitive starting XI, but the non-negotiables are Manuel Neuer or Rogério Ceni in goal; alongside Javier Zanetti, Sergio Ramos, N'Golo Kanté, Toni Kroos, Arjen Robben, Mo Salah, and Zlatan Ibrahimović. Juan Román Riquelme or Michael Laudrup most likely complete the tactical puzzle. While legends like Lothar Matthäus, Zinedine Zidane, and Ronaldo are impossible to overlook, they were left out simply because they feature in everyone else's lineup.

 

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