Ruben Amorim delivers honest Scudetto verdict after Milan conquer Inter in Derby della Madonnina

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Ruben Amorim has admitted that while winning the Scudetto remains a concrete goal for AC Milan, the club must remain realistic about the timeframe required for such a project. The Portuguese tactician guided the Rossoneri to a vital victory over rivals Inter, marking their fourth consecutive win in Serie A.

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Addressing the Scudetto ambitions

Amorim could not hide his satisfaction after witnessing his Milan side dismantle Inter in a high-stakes Derby della Madonnina. Despite the euphoria of a derby win, Amorim was quick to temper expectations regarding an immediate title charge. While owner Gerry Cardinale has set clear objectives for the management, the Portuguese coach believes that building a championship-winning side is a gradual process that cannot be rushed. He urged the fans and the media to be honest about the journey the club is currently undertaking in its new era.

"Cardinale gave us a goal, but the important thing is to win these games. Things won't change in a month, two months, or a year. It takes time, but also magical nights like this. This victory won't change our situation. The Scudetto? It's possible, but I don't know when. We have to be honest . People aren't stupid, but they understand and see that this team is improving," Amorim told Sky Sport Italia.

Tactical discipline key to derby triumph

The Rossoneri manager praised the mental fortitude shown by his squad, particularly given the tight turnaround following their midweek fixture. Amorim highlighted the focus displayed by his players from the opening whistle, suggesting he felt a positive result was brewing early in the contest.

"It's especially important after Wednesday's game. We wanted to celebrate even more. I'm proud of what the lads achieved with so little rest after Bologna. I'm happy and proud," he said.

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"I always try to interpret what the team tells me, but right from the start I had the feeling we were competitive; the team was focused and calm, and that's why I always had confidence."

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Player performance and defensive solidity

While stars like Christian Pulisic, Luka Modric, and Adrien Rabiot grabbed the headlines for their creative output, Amorim was eager to share the credit with his entire squad. He specifically praised the defensive contributions of those who have stepped up recently, emphasizing that the collective effort is what makes the team competitive. The ability to rotate players like Matteo Gila while maintaining a cohesive structure was a major takeaway for the coaching staff.

"It's not just those three players, but I like the concentration of the whole team, like Pavlovic and De Winter and the way they took the field, then there are Rabiot, Pulisic and Moreira but we were all very good," he stated.

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Full commitment from the Rossoneri dressing room

Questions regarding the relationship between the manager and the dressing room were also addressed during the press conference. Amorim dismissed any suggestions of friction, stating that he feels the full support of his players through their work rate on the pitch. For the former Sporting CP boss, the total effort shown by the group is the only requirement for them to receive his absolute backing and protection in the public eye.

"They are giving everything, and it is the only thing I ask of them. Therefore they will always have me by their side, they will have my protection as long as they continue to give everything. Sometimes we will win, sometimes we will lose, sometimes we will play badly, but they are working hard. Whether they are with the coach or not? I don't know, I feel it. What I know for sure is that I am with my players one hundred percent, because on the pitch they are giving everything," Amorim concluded.