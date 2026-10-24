Rotherham United hand former Manchester United defender Brandon Williams career lifeline following 14-month absence from football

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League Two outfit Rotherham United have offered former Manchester United full-back Brandon Williams a fresh route back into the professional game after more than a year on the sidelines. The 26-year-old defender has signed a short-term contract with the South Yorkshire club following an extended trial period at their training ground.

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Millers reward persistent trialist defender

Williams has officially returned to football with Rotherham after proving his fitness to head coach Alex Bruce and director of football Steve McClaren. Although the fourth-tier club initially decided against offering the free agent a deal in August after he began training with them in June, he continued working at Roundwood. His last competitive outing came back in August 2025 during a brief spell with Hull City.

Official statement confirms short-term deal

Before leaving Hull six months into a one-year contract following a solitary five-minute cameo in a 3-0 Championship defeat to Blackburn Rovers, the defender last completed 90 minutes on loan at Ipswich Town in November 2023.

Confirming his arrival, an official club statement read: "The 26-year-old officially joins the Millers having worked hard throughout pre-season and into late October at the club's Roundwood training base, where he has proven his fitness to Steve McClaren, Alex Bruce and the coaching staff.

"The Manchester-born full-back has an incredibly impressive pedigree having earned a place in the Manchester United first team setup after progressing through their illustrious Academy to earn his senior chance.

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"Williams represented the Red Devils at the very highest level turning out in the Champions League, UEFA Europa League and Premier League, also making appearances in the top flight for Norwich City.

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"More recently, the forward-thinking defender has turned out for Ipswich Town and Hull City at Sky Bet Championship level and can call upon experience with the England U20 and U21 age groups.

"Williams will wear the number 33 shirt for the Millers."

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Boss praises unpaid training commitment

The move allows the defender to put his off-field troubles behind him after he publicly expressed remorse over receiving a 14-month suspended prison sentence for dangerous driving last year.

Praising the trialist's dedication, Rotherham boss Bruce said: "I'm really pleased he's a Rotherham player. He deserves the contract. He's worked really, really hard with us since pre-season. He's shown a great attitude. He's shown an appetite and a hunger to come in every day without getting paid.

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"I think he's had to face the reality of that's where his life was at. I know Brandon from my connections to the Manchester area. I've come across him a few times. I know people who've worked with him at Man United as teammates and coaches. Steve McClaren and Richard Hartis know him as well.

"He looks a hell of a lot better than what he did when he first arrived for pre-season, that's for sure. Let's hope he can kick on now, and he can be an asset to the club. Let's not lose sight of where he's been and what kind of career he's had, even though he's still a young lad. I'm really pleased to give him the opportunity to hopefully kick-start his career."

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Full-back targets competitive match sharpness

Having rebuilt his conditioning over four months on the training pitch, Williams will now look to earn his first competitive minutes in over a year during Rotherham's upcoming League Two fixtures. Consistently stringing together appearances will be vital if he is to turn his short-term arrangement into a longer stay at the New York Stadium. Re-establishing himself under Bruce and McClaren offers an ideal platform to revive his career.