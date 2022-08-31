Ross County vs Celtic: Live stream, TV channel, kick-off time & how to watch

Unbeaten Celtic take on struggling Ross County in the Scottish League Cup

Celtic will take on Ross County away from home in the second round of the Scottish League Cup.

The Scottish champions are one of the two teams who are unbeaten in the 2022-23 Scottish league and the only team to win all their league games so far. Ange Postecoglou's team has won all five of their league matches and that run includes a 9-0 win against Dundee United in their last match.

Their opponents, Ross County, on the other hand have won just one game this season. Their previous outing ended in a 4-0 defeat at the hands of Rangers.

With the teams set to meet in the Scottish League Cup, GOAL tells you everything you need to know about the fixture.

Ross County vs Celtic date & kick-off time

Game: Ross County vs Celtic Date: August 31, 2022 Kick-off: 7:45 pm BST / 2:45 pm ET

How to watch Ross County vs Celtic on TV & live stream online

The Scottish League Cup clash between Ross County and Celtic can be watched on Premier Sports 1 and streamed on the Premier Player in the United Kingdom (UK).

Fans in the United States (US) can stream Ross County vs Celtic on Paramount+.

Country TV channel Streaming UK Premier Sports 1 Premier Player US N/A Paramount+

Celtic squad & team news

Ange Postecoglou will want to make full use of his squad for this mid-week cup tie after the 9-0 win against Dundee United at the weekend.

The Bhoys will be without midfielder Yosuke Ideguchi who has not recovered from an injury he picked up in pre-season. Defender Stephen Welsh, who suffered an injury the season opener against Aberdeen, is also a doubt for the game.

Position Players Goalkeepers Joe Hart, Scott Bain, Ben Siegrist Defenders Anthony Ralston, Cameron Carter-Vickers, Stephen Welsh, Alexandro Bernabei, Greg Taylor, Josip Juranovic, Starfelt, Jenz Midfielders Callum McGregor, Reo Hatate, Matt O'Riley, James Forrest, David Turnbull, James McCarthy, Michael Johnston, Yosuke Ideguchi, Mooy, Ideguchi, Shaw, Robertson Forwards Liel Abada, Daizen Maeda, Kyogo, Giakoumakis, Haksabanovic, Ajeti, Filipe

Ross County squad & team news

William Akio remains a long-term injury concern for Ross County. He has a problem with his knee and has been unavailable since July. English defender Connor Randall picked up an injury against Celtic in the league clash between the two teams and will not take part in the upcoming cup fixture.