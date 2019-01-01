Rose 'can't wait' to get out of football because of racism

The England and Tottenham star is tired of the politics and lack of action against discrimination in football and wants to quit

defender Danny Rose says he has "had enough" and wants to quit football because of the racist abuse prevalent in the game.

The 28-year-old was the target of abuse from fans in Montenegro during 's 5-1 win in qualifying last week, leading to the home nation being charged by UEFA.

Since then, striker Moise Kean became the subject of abuse from fans on Tuesday and his team-mate Leonardo Bonucci was heavily criticised for partly blaming the 19-year-old for the incident.

Football's persistent issues with discrimination have heavily affected Rose and he says he cannot wait to get away from it all when he retires.

“I’ve had enough,” Rose said. “At the minute how I programme myself I just think to myself: ‘I’ve got five or six more years left in football and I just can’t wait to see the back of it.’ Seeing how things are done in the game at the minute. It’s just…whatever, isn’t it? I just want to get out of it.

“That is how I feel. I feel I have four, five or six more years left and I just want to enjoy football as much as I can. There is so much politics and whatever in football. And I just can’t wait to see the back of it, to be honest.”

The left-back says football's governing bodies are not doing enough to tackle racism, insisting fines and suspensions are too small.

"Obviously it is a bit sad,” he added. “But when countries only get fined what I’d probably spend on a night out in London what do you expect? When the punishment is not as harsh what do you expect?

"You see my manager get banned for two games for just being confrontation against Mike Dean at . But yet a country can only get fined a little bit of money for being racist. It’s just a bit of a farce at the minute. So that’s where we are at in football and until there’s a harsh punishment there’s not must else we can expect."

Rose hopes UEFA hits Montenegro with a heavy punishment following the jeers directed towards him, but said he knew how to deal with the abuse, having dealt with a similar incident with the England Under 21s seven years ago.

“I was fine. I prepared myself for it, we won and now we just wait for whatever punishment if any punishment happens," he said. “I played in [in 2012] and it happened there. So I thought it would be a possibility that it might happen again and it did.

"I looked up straight away in the first half and I know the exact time it happened in the first half. It didn’t affect my game. I’m a big boy now and I know that three points are obviously not the most important thing when you’re going through something like that but I just wanted the team to get three points so that we could move on and get out of Montenegro as quickly as possible.”