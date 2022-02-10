Rooney reveals he'd take Man Utd manager job & explains what out-of-sorts Red Devils need

Former Manchester United icon Wayne Rooney has revealed that he would love to manage the club in the future and explained what he feels the Red Devils need to return to the top echelons of European football.

Rooney, who spent 13 years at Old Trafford, is currently the manager of Derby County, where he is facing the uphill task of keeping the Rams in the Championship.

His focus remains firmly affixed on his current club, but admits being in the dugout at United – or boyhood club Everton – is something that he would love to add to his coaching CV.

What has been said?

Asked by Sky Sports if he would jump at the chance to manage United, Rooney said: “Of course I would. At the minute obviously my focus is on Derby County and staying up [in the Championship], but Manchester United and Everton are the two clubs that are very close to me.

“Hopefully one day in the future I can manage one of those two clubs. It'd be a great achievement for me.”

Rooney on Man Utd's issues

It's no secret that United are in a transitional period, with the club having struggled to find consistency since the retirement of Sir Alex Ferguson in 2013.

The Red Devils have gone through four permanent managers since then, while Ryan Giggs and Michael Carrick have also been drafted in at different points while changeovers were taking place.

It remains to be seen whether current interim boss Ralf Rangnick will be asked to stay on the sidelines past the 2021-22 season, with the German slated for a consultancy role should the club bring in the likes of Mauricio Pochettino or Erik Ten Hag on a permanent basis.

Whatever happens, however, Rooney has underlined the need for whoever takes the role to be given time to build a balanced squad capable of challenging for top honours once again.

“They're obviously going through a difficult period,” the former striker added. “Whether it's Rangnick or a new manager at the end of the season, they need someone to go in there and have time to build a squad.

“I think the next three years certainly it's going to be very difficult for them to win the Premier League. They need to give someone the time to build a squad and challenge for the big prizes.”

