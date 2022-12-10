Another day, another Ronaldo record! Portugal legend becomes top international appearance holder after coming on vs Morocco

Cristiano Ronaldo has become the joint-top international appearance maker after coming on against Morocco at the World Cup.

Ronaldo draws level with international appearance record

Made Portugal debut in 2003

Has one major international trophy to his name

WHAT HAPPENED? Ronaldo was once again named among the substitutes for Portugal's World Cup quarter-final against Morocco and after being brought on in the 51st minute he equalled the men's record for international appearances, winning his 196th cap. The Portuguese legend drew level with Kuwait's Bader Al-Mutawa at the top of the list.

THE BIGGER PICTURE: The attacker made his debut for his nation in 2003 against Kazakhstan. At just 19 he was called up to the Portugal squad for their home European Championships, where they reached the final and Ronaldo scored two goals and registered two assists.

AND WHAT'S MORE: Ronaldo has scored 118 goals for Portugal in his 196 appearances, including one against Ghana at this year's World Cup. He is also the men's record international goalscorer, passing Ali Daei in 2021.

IN THREE PHOTOS:

Getty

Getty

Getty

WHAT NEXT FOR RONALDO? Currently without a club, Ronaldo's future is uncertain. His explosive interview in November saw him part ways with Manchester United, and he is yet to sign on with a new team.