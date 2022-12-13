Ronaldo's proposed €400m Saudi transfer addressed by Al-Nassr head coach Rudi Garcia

Al-Nassr manager Rudi Garcia has responded to speculation Cristiano Ronaldo could sign for his club in an eye-popping €400m deal.

WHAT HAPPENED? Ronaldo is currently without a club after leaving Manchester United before World Cup 2022 following an explosive interview where he was critical of the club and manager Erik ten Hag. There has been speculation the forward will head to Saudi Arabia to play for Al-Nassr, although the Portugal captain denied a €400m deal had been agreed earlier this month. Al-Nassr manager Garcia has now been asked for his thoughts on the rumours.

WHAT THEY SAID: "If you want to ask me about Cristiano Ronaldo, I'll tell you right away," he told the Gazzetta dello Sport. "You know me, I'm not talking about this story. Let's wait. Our championship is about to start again."

THE BIGGER PICTURE: Ronaldo has endured a difficult few weeks with his United exit followed by a disappointing World Cup. Portugal were knocked out in the quarter-finals by Morocco, with manager Fernando Santos opting to bench the superstar for his team's last two matches.

WHAT NEXT FOR RONALDO? The 37-year-old is expected to take a break following his World Cup exploits but will surely be keen to resolve his future imminently and put a difficult chapter in his career behind him.