Ronaldo finishes with lowest Ballon d'Or ranking in 17 years

WHAT HAPPENED? The Ballon d'Or awards have a very different feel in 2022 with neither Ronaldo nor Lionel Messi making it onto the podium for the first time in 16 years. Ronaldo has finished in 20th place, his lowest ranking in 17 years, while Messi did not make the shortlist for the first time since 2005. The two superstars have dominated the award over the last decade, scooping the prize 12 times between them.

THE BIGGER PICTURE: Messi won a record seventh Ballon d'Or in 2021 but there will be a new winner this year. Real Madrid striker Karim Benzema is the favourite to lift the prestigious trophy after a superb season where he won La Liga and the Champions League with Real Madrid, often turning games on their head singlehandedly.

DID YOU KNOW? Ronaldo has made the 30-man Ballon d'Or shortlist every year since 2004.

WHAT NEXT FOR RONALDO? Ronaldo made his first Premier League start since August against Newcastle last time out and will be hoping to keep his place in the starting XI for Wednesday's clash against Tottenham at Old Trafford.