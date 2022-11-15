'Sensible and down to earth' - Cristiano Ronaldo defended by former coach after controversial interview

Cristiano Ronaldo has been defended by former Real Madrid assistant manager Jose Morais after causing controversy with an explosive interview.

Morais believes he's "blessed"

Coached Ronaldo for three years at Real Madrid

Implies Ten Hag isn't a top coach

WHAT HAPPENED? Morais, who was Jose Mourinho's assistant while the Portuguese manager was in charge at Real Madrid, has backed Ronaldo following his controversial comments made in an interview with Piers Morgan. Morais has also taken a jab at Erik ten Hag and believes the Dutchman might be out of his depth in this situation.

WHAT THEY SAID: In an interview with A Bola, he said: "To have a player like him, is to be a blessed coach. Cristiano is, without a doubt, a sensible and down to earth person. I don't say 'UFO' because he is a human being. He would be more of a 'Human of Unidentified Characteristics.'

"I'm just saying that you have to be a special coach to train special players. Being a special coach implies knowing how to deal with situations like the one that is happening. Positive communication. The establishment of trust depends on factors that relate to the individual's personal development. The best coach is better able to deal with these situations."

THE BIGGER PICTURE: Morais coached Ronaldo for three seasons between 2010 and 2013, in the early stages of the now 37-year-old's spell at Madrid. The Portuguese performed superbly during that period, netting 168 times for Los Blancos in that three-year window.

IN TWO PHOTOS:

WHAT NEXT FOR RONALDO? The forward will want to help Portugal improve on their last World Cup campaign in Russia when they only reached the round of 16. Their opening game in Qatar is against Ghana on November 17.