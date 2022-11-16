'Ronaldo has a blindfold in front of his eyes' - Man Utd star 'always puts his selfishness first' & has a 'disproportionate ego', claims Cassano

Antonio Cassano has criticised Cristiano Ronaldo for his ''selfish'' personality following his controversial interview with Piers Morgan.

Cassano slams Ronaldo

Criticises personality and ego

Suggests he should retire after World Cup

WHAT HAPPENED? Ronaldo has whipped up a storm with his comments in the interview, which include harsh assessments of Manchester United's current structure and his head coach Erik ten Hag. Former Real Madrid and Italy forward Cassano, who has been one of Ronaldo's main detractors in recent years, has become the latest to share his opinion on the matter.

WHAT HE SAID: Speaking to Bobo TV, Cassano ranted: "Now I say that Ronaldo does not have the courage to admit that for three years he is no longer himself. This year he had to go to Sporting Lisbon and then quit after the World Cup. He’s a problem for the coaches, he puts his teammates in trouble. He didn’t even call [Karim] Benzema to congratulate him [on winning the Ballon d'Or]."

He added, pulling no punches: “He has a blindfold in front of his eyes and thinks he can play until he’s 50. Dear Ronaldo, I tell you one thing: finish big with the World Cup. He can’t keep throwing tantrums and he can’t think he can still play at a high level. He has such a disproportionate ego, but he is not like [Lionel] Messi who can also play sitting down. He can’t physically cope anymore. He is confirming that he always puts his selfishness first.”

THE BIGGER PICTURE: Ronaldo's interview has dominated headlines this week, naturally putting the spotlight on the Portugal camp ahead of the World Cup. After the tournament in Qatar concludes, the 37-year-old is reportedly set to face showdown talks with the United board, and it has been suggested that he will be sold or released in the January transfer window.

IN THREE PHOTOS:

WHAT NEXT FOR RONALDO? The Portugal captain will be in line to start for Fernando Santos' side in their World Cup opener against Ghana next Thursday.