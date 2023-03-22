Ronald Koeman savagely claims Man Utd transfer target Jeremie Frimpong can't defend after leaving him out of Netherlands squad

Netherlands head coach Ronald Koeman has questioned the defensive capabilities of rumoured Manchester United transfer target Jeremie Frimpong.

Frimpong impressing with Leverkusen

Man Utd monitoring his progress

Koeman questions his defensive qualities

WHAT HAPPENED? The full-back has been in fine form for Bayer Leverkusen this season, with seven goals and nine assists in 35 appearances, which has reportedly attracted the attention of Manchester United and a number of other top European outfits. Frimpong is a right-back by trade, but has been used in a more advanced role by Leverkusen boss Xabi Alonso at times, and Koeman decided against including the 22-year-old in his latest Netherlands squad due to doubts over his defensive ability.

WHAT THEY SAID: "No Frimpong? This is because of the system that we play in," The Oranje boss told a press conference. "He plays almost as a right winger. My right back should be able to defend well in the first place and I have my doubts about that."

THE BIGGER PICTURE: United were first linked to Frimpong after Diogo Dalot suffered an injury and missed several matches, with Aaron Wan-Bissaka currently serving as Erik ten Hag's first-choice right-back. According to Foot Mercato, United are also in the hunt for AS Monaco central defender Axel Disasi and have made an early swoop for the Frenchman as Ten Hag seeks to bolster his options at the back.

WHAT NEXT? Frimpong will have to watch from home when the Netherlands take on France in a 2024 European Championship qualifying clash on Friday, which will be followed by an encounter against Gibraltar three days later.