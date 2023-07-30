Romelu Lukaku gives update on Juventus transfer when confronted by Inter fan

Romelu Lukaku has admitted that he doubts his prospective move to Juventus will go through this summer, leaving his future in doubt.

Lukaku downplays Juve rumours

Continued backlash from Inter fans

Striker's future uncertain

WHAT HAPPENED? Speculation regarding the Belgium striker's future has been rife this summer, with rumours about a potential move to Italian giants Juventus attracting criticism from fans of the club's fierce rivals Inter. However, after being confronted by an Inter supporter outside the Brussels sports centre where he is currently training, the 30-year-old appeared to downplay suggestions that he's heading to Turin.

WHAT THEY SAID: Unsurprisingly, Lukaku was reluctant to talk at length about the matter when asked whether he's off to Inter's Serie A rivals. But what he did say was telling — smiling and shaking his head as he climbed into his car, the Belgian striker was recorded saying: "No, no... I don't think the deal will be done."

THE BIGGER PICTURE: This is just the latest twist in a transfer saga that has already stretched out for weeks. Juventus' decision to match Inter's (£32m/$41m) bid for Lukaku made the Turin side the frontrunners in the race for his signature. His rumoured negotiations with Juve caused serious backlash from the Inter ultras, who blasted Lukaku, claiming "You have betrayed us." With that deal seemingly unlikely and the 2023-24 season fast approaching, though, it's uncertain where he will end up.

WHAT NEXT FOR INTER? It could be a while until Inter find out their transfer target's final destination, with Juve reportedly telling Chelsea that they need to offload Dusan Vlahovic before they can move for Lukaku. As a result, Inter are closely tracking other potential targets, with Arsenal's Folarin Balogun rumoured to be of interest to the Serie A club.