Robert Lewandowski reveals Jurgen Klopp BLOCKED Manchester United transfer after secret call with Sir Alex Ferguson

WHAT HAPPENED? Robert Lewandowski, one of the world's most prolific goalscorers, recounts his failed transfer to Manchester United almost a decade ago in an exclusive interview with SportBild.

The Polish powerhouse revealed his conversation with legendary Manchester United manager Sir Alex Ferguson, in a phone call, and how then-manager Jurgen Klopp and Dortmund CEO Aki Watzke blocked the move and convinced him to continue at Signal Iduna Park.

WHAT THEY SAID: “We had a friendly with Dortmund in preparation, I think against Bochum. I was subbed at half-time. I looked at my mobile phone in the dressing room. There was a text message with the sender +44. Ferguson had tried to call me and then sent me a message. He wanted to talk to me,” Lewandowski revealed in the interview.

“I was still in the dressing room, I took a shower and called him back, in a quiet corner. My English wasn’t as good as it is today. He has a strong Scottish accent. I was so focused on understanding what he meant! Alex Ferguson tried to be considerate, spoke slowly. I was 22 years old, it was a special moment."

THE BIGGER PICTURE: The move never came to fruition despite the Red Devils and the player being keen on the switch, though Klopp was adamant about keeping the Pole.

"I spoke to Aki Watzke [Dortmund CEO] and Jurgen Klopp in the camp. I wanted to go to Man United! But they said: ‘No chance, Robert. We need you. You have to stay',” added Lewandowksi.

The Polish striker went on to break several goalscoring records in the Bundesliga after joining Bavarian giants Bayern Munich a couple of years later, winning the league title 10 times along with a Champions League title.

WHAT NEXT? While Lewandowski to Manchester United never materialized, United are back in the market for a striker in the summer.

The 34-year-old is currently leading the line at Barcelona and is the top goalscorer in La Liga. With Barcelona currently 12 points ahead of second-placed Real Madrid in the league, he is looking to propel the Blaugrana to a domestic double in his first season in Spain.