Riyad Mahrez leaves Man City and completes £30 million move to Saudi Pro League side Al-Ahli

Manchester City winger Riyad Mahrez has become the latest player to swap the Premier League for the Saudi Pro League.

Mahrez signs for Al-Ahli

Joins Roberto Firmino at Saudi side

Won 11 trophies at Man City

WHAT HAPPENED? Premier League champions Manchester City have confirmed that Mahrez has left the club and joined Al-Ahli. The winger was left out of the the team's pre-season tour squad to resolve his future and has now signed with the Saudi Pro League side in a deal worth a reported £30m (€35m, $39.2m) plus add-ons.

WHAT THEY SAID: "I have had five unforgettable years with this football club, working with unbelievable players, fantastic supporters, and the best manager in the world," he told the club's official website. "I’ve made a lifetime of wonderful memories and the manner of our Premier League title wins and the battles we’ve had with Liverpool and, last year, Arsenal, underlined our collective desire and mentality to be the best. Manchester City will forever be a huge and happy part of my life."

THE BIGGER PICTURE: Mahrez is the latest in a growing number of players to move to the Middle East in the summer transfer window. The Algeria international joins former Chelsea goalkeeper Edouard Mendy and ex-Liverpool attacker Roberto Firmino in signing for Al-Ahli. Meanwhile, Manchester City are expected to try and bring in a replacement and have been linked with a move for Barcelona's Raphinha.

IN THREE PHOTOS:

Getty Images

Getty

Getty

WHAT NEXT? Al-Ahli are due to kick off their new Saudi Pro League campaign against Al-Hazm on August 11.