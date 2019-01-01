Ribery urges Bayern to spend big on 'magic' Sane this summer

After leaving the Bavarians this summer, the French winger has pressed the hierarchy at the Allianz Arena to avoid resting on their laurels

Franck Ribery may have left , but he is still extremely vocal about what the club should be doing in the transfer market this summer.

The 36-year-old is still without a club at present, but warns that the outfit must invest if they wish to progress.

His comments seem to be with the intention of applying some public pressure on the club, to ensure that supporters and the media do not allow the hierarchy to become complacent in the transfer market during the window.

"Bayen need quality, you have to invest and upgrade! I very keenly follow what they are doing,” the Frenchman told Sport Bild.

Ribery seemed particularly concerned with lack of options for his former position on the wing, though he did seem to miss young Canadian Alphonso Davies from that list.

Davies joined Bayern in January 2019 following a move from the in a move that broke the transfer record at the time.

The 18-year-old made his debut on January 27th and scored his first Bundesliga goal on March 17, and is expected to make further progress next season.

"With only Serge Gnabry and Kingsley Coman is it perhaps not enough to go into the new season," Ribery continued in the same interview. "Both are good players, but constantly playing a top-level season is a new challenge - especially as both have always had problems with injuries. Bayern needs more wingers."

The former Bayern man had some clear views on links with 's Leroy Sane, who has been heavily linked with a move to Allianz Arena as a potential replacement for Ribery and Arjen Robben, who also departed the club this summer.

"Sane would be a player who could help Bayern to move forward. He’s skillful, can play on the right and left side, and I'm curious to see if he will really fancies the Bundesliga and will opt for Munich.

On his own next move, Ribery added:"Maybe they [Bayern] will call me again, if there is no other solution. No, seriously: My chapter at Bayern as a player ended fantastically for me in May.

"I’ve had many good offers from Europe, but I also have to consider my family, my children. When you’ve been Bayern for so long and it's your second home, moving away from here is not easy."