- Reyna out for Bayern clash
- USMNT star battling illness
- Dortmund with one-point lead atop league
WHAT HAPPENED? Reyna recently started both U.S. men's national team games during the international break, featuring in wins over Grenada and El Salvador. It appears, though, that the international break has left a few USMNT stars ill, with Anthony Hudson revealing that Weston McKennie was battling a flu earlier this week before Graham Potter announced Friday that Christian Pulisic was also battling some kind of illness.
You can add Reyna to that list as well, with Terzic saying the midfielder will be unavailable for a vital match.
WHAT THEY SAID: "Gio Reyna and Thomas Meunier are out," Terzic said. "Gio came back from his international trip with a cold and has been lying flat since yesterday."
THE BIGGER PICTURE: Reyna has recently been deployed as a supersub by Terzic, although the goals have dried up a bit since his explosion off the bench in his initial appearances post-World Cup.
He'll now miss a crucial game against Bayern, who enter the weekend just one point behind Dortmund at the top of the Bundesliga table.
WHAT NEXT FOR DORTMUND? After Saturday's crucial clash with Bayern, Dortmund will face a congested week due to the DFB-Pokal. They'll visit RB Leipzig in the quarterfinals on Wednesday before returning to Bundesliga play on April 8 for a match against another title contender, Union Berlin.