USMNT star Gio Reyna targeted for potential loan transfer by Borussia Monchengladbach

Giovanni Reyna has been a hotly debated talent for the last few years at Borussia Dortmund, however, the USMNT midfielder is likely on his way out.

WHAT HAPPENED? United States men's national team player Giovani Reyna has been in the news in Germany as one of the players that Borussia Dortmund were looking to offload this summer. Borussia Monchengladbach have come up as one of the options for the midfielder as the club is looking at the 20-year-old for a potential loan.

THE BIGGER PICTURE: A loan move to Monchengladbach could very well help out Reyna as the youngster has started going out of favour on both club and international levels. A move could help the player get some consistent playing time.

WHAT NEXT? The Sunderland-born starlet will more likely than not be on his way out from Dortmund whether it is in the form of a loan or a permanent move.