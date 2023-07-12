Revealed: Why Christian Pulisic's reluctance to embrace 'Captain America' moniker frustrated Chelsea

It has been reported that Christian Pulisic's reluctance to embrace the moniker of 'Captain America' frustrated Chelsea as he nears a move to Milan.

Pulisic set to join Milan

Chelsea were frustrated

Captain America nickname not used

WHAT HAPPENED? According to The Athletic, as Pulisic nears a €20 million (£17m/$22m) move to Milan, Chelsea were left frustrated by his unwillingness to take on the moniker and unlock his full commercial value, despite wearing the armband for the United States men's national team. Club officials also found his reluctance to engage in media duties wearing, the report states, particularly ahead of a tour to the United States.

THE BIGGER PICTURE: Milan have already agreed a fee for Pulisic, who will undergo a medical with the club before reuniting with Ruben Loftus-Cheek. The England midfielder revealed that the deal to sign the USMNT star is nearing completion after being unveiled as a new Milan player himself on Tuesday.

AND WHAT'S MORE: Pulisic struggled for minutes last season at Chelsea and was limited to a mere eight Premier League starts, leaving him with no choice but to move on. He was also linked with a return to Borussia Dortmund and Chelsea's Premier League rivals Newcastle, but has opted for Milan as the best place to continue his career.

This page contains affiliate links. When you subscribe through the links provided, we may earn a commission.

Sign up here for MLS Season Pass through Apple TV and watch every MLS match, including the playoffs!

IN THREE PHOTOS:

(C)GettyImages

Getty

GOAL

WHAT NEXT? Pulisic is set to conclude his move to Milan before the end of the week, bringing to an end his four-year stay in the Premier League with Chelsea.