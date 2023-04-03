Revealed: Chelsea players used Harry Potter references for sacked manager Graham Potter as their season crumbled

Chelsea players used to make Harry Potter references to describe their former manager Graham Potter, who was sacked on Sunday.

WHAT HAPPENED? Graham Potter, who replaced Thomas Tuchel as Chelsea's manager in September 2022, left the club on Sunday after a series of poor results.

While Potter did not lose the dressing room per se, he did not command much respect from his players either. The Independent reports that some of them used to call him names with reference to Harry Potter, who is famously the sacked manager's namesake.

THE BIGGER PICTURE: Graham Potter managed the Blues in 31 matches in all competitions out of which the club won 12 times, drew on eight occasions and lost 11 times. They were knocked out of the FA Cup and the Carabao Cup and are currently 11th in the Premier League. The only positive for them was reaching the quarter-final of the Champions League where they will now face Real Madrid.

AND WHAT'S MORE: The Blues are not in a hurry to appoint a new manager as they have planned to interview five candidates which include Mauricio Pochettino, Luis Enrique and Luciano Spalletti.

WHAT NEXT FOR CHELSEA? The club will be next seen in action on Tuesday when they take on Liverpool in a Premier League clash between two underperforming sides.