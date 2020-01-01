WTF

Retired shirt numbers: Clubs and players to give & receive honour

Last updated
Comments()
Retired numbers
Getty/Goal composite
Clubs commemorate their best stars by naming stadiums after them or building statues, but they also retire shirt numbers

Player-specific squad numbers have become a normal part of football since the abandonment of a simple one to 11 numbering system and some players are forever associated with certain numbers.

The number 10, for example, is usually associated with the creative heart of a team - think Lionel Messi or Diego Maradona - while number four might be a defensive midfielder or centre-back.

Cristiano Ronaldo followed a long line of famous number sevens at Manchester United - including George Best and David Beckham - subsequently making it a central component of his brand, CR7.

Editors' Picks

More teams

    Occasionally, such is the influence of an individual that the number they wore at a club can be retired, thus ensuring that it is exclusively tied to the memory of their achievements.

    Goal takes a look at why clubs retire shirt numbers as well as some notable examples of the practice.

    Contents

    1. Why do clubs retire shirt numbers?
    2. Clubs who have retired shirt numbers for players
    3. Numbers reserved for supporters & mascots

    Why do clubs retire shirt numbers?

    Clubs can retire shirt numbers for any number of reasons, but it is generally used as a tribute to players who have excelled for the club or as a mark of respect to players who have died prematurely.

    It is believed that former Toronto Maple Leafs player Ace Bailey was the first sportsperson to have a shirt number retired in his honour, when the team withdrew the number six from selection in 1934.

    The practice is particularly common in the United States and Canada, but it has since spread through other sports across the world.

    Clubs who have retired shirt numbers for players

    Pele New York Cosmos

    The practice of retiring shirt numbers has caught on across the world, but it appears to be more common in certain countries.

    As the lists below will show, Italian clubs seem to be more fond of the tradition, with the likes of Paolo Maldini, Roberto Baggio and Diego Maradona among the notable figures to be honoured.

    In England, West Ham have retired the number six in tribute to World Cup winner Bobby Moore, while Manchester City retired the number 23 following the tragic death of Marc-Vivien Foe.

    Brazil icon Pele has been honoured by American club New York Cosmos, while Major League Soccer Side New York Red Bulls have indicated that no other player will wear 99 after Bradley Wright-Phillips.

    Dutch giants Ajax retired the number 14, which was famously worn by Johan Cruyff.

    Notable retired shirt numbers in England

    Club Shirt number Player honoured
    Leeds United 17 Considered unlucky*
    Manchester City 23 Marc-Vivien Foe
    West Ham 6 Bobby Moore
    West Ham 38 Dylan Tombides
    Birmingham City 22 Jude Bellingham

    *Former Leeds United owner Massimo Cellino retired the number 17 in 2014 because he considered it to be an unlucky number.

    Notable retired shirt numbers in Spain

    Club Shirt number Player honoured
    Cordoba 8 Juanin
    Espanyol 21 Daniel Jarque
    Real Betis 26 Miki Roque

    Notable retired shirt numbers in France

    Club Shirt number Player honoured
    Lens 17 Marc-Vivien Foe

    Notable retired shirt numbers in Germany

    Club Shirt number Player honoured
    Wolfsburg 19 Junior Malanda

    Notable retired shirt numbers in Italy

    Club Shirt number Player honoured
    Atalanta 19 Federico Pisani
    Bari 2 Giovanni Loseto
    Bologna 27 Niccolo Galli
    Brescia 10 Roberto Baggio
    Brescia 13 Vittorio Mero
    Cagliari 11 Gigi Riva
    Cagliari 13 Davide Astori
    Chievo 30 Jason Mayele
    Crotone 4 Antonio Galardo
    Fiorentina 13 Davide Astori
    Genoa 6 Gianluca Signorini
    Genoa 7 Marco Rossi
    Inter 3 Giacinto Facchetti
    Inter 4 Javier Zanetti
    Livorno 25 Piermario Morosini
    Messina 41 Salvatore Sullo
    AC Milan 3 Paolo Maldini*
    AC Milan 6 Franco Baresi
    Napoli 10 Diego Maradona
    Parma 6 Alessandro Lucarelli
    Pescara 4 Vincenzo Zucchini
    Salernitana 4 Roberto Breda
    Siena 4 Michele Mignani
    Vicenza 3 Giulio Savoini
    Vicenza 25 Piermario Morosini

    *Paolo Maldini has given his consent for the number 3 to be worn by his sons if either of them play for AC Milan.

    Notable retired shirt numbers in North America

    Club Shirt number Player honoured
    Kansas City 12 Lauren Holiday
    Montreal Impact 20 Mauro Biello
    New York Cosmos 9 Giorgio Chinaglia
    New York Cosmos 10 Pele
    New York Red Bulls 99 Bradley Wright-Phillips
    Portland Timbers 3 Clive Charles
    Real Salt Lake 9 Jason Kreis

    Numbers reserved for supporters & mascots

    Filbert Fox Leicester City

    As well as current and former players, many clubs have honoured their supporters by retiring the number 12, based on the idea that the fans are often considered to be the "12th man" on the team.

    Article continues below

    However, there are also deviations from that tradition across the world. For example, United Soccer League team Indy Eleven have retired the number 11, Turkish outfit Bursaspor have retired the number 16, while Swedish sides AIK and Djurgarden have reserved the number one for their fans.

    Premier League side Bournemouth have dedicated the number 50 to their fans and the number 99 is reserved for the club mascot, Cherry Bear, while Leicester City's mascot Filbert Fox wears the number 50.

    Major League Soccer side Atlanta United have reserved the number 17 for their supporters and also as a nod towards their first ever season in the competition.

    Close