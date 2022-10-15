Rennes vs Lyon: Live stream, TV channel, kick-off time & how to watch

A top-flight French clash with plenty to play for takes place - here's everything you need to know

The 2022-23 Ligue 1 season continues this weekend, as Rennes welcome Lyon to face them at Roazhon Park. The hosts are looking sharp this term, but their visitors have suffered a serious collapse to slip to mid-table.

But the stage is set for a revival on the road - can they find a crucial three points and stymie the home side?

GOAL brings you details on how to watch the game on TV in the UK, U.S. and India as well as how to stream it live online.

Rennes vs Lyon date & kick-off time

Game: Rennes vs Lyon Date: October 16, 2022 Kick-off: 2:00pm BST / 9:00am ET / 7:30pm IST Stream: fuboTV (start with free trial)

How to watch Rennes vs Lyon on TV & live stream online

In the United States (U.S.), the game can be watched live and on-demand with fuboTV (start with a free trial). New users can sign up for a free seven-day trial of the live sports streaming service, which can be accessed via iOS, Android, Chromecast, Amazon Fire TV, Roku and Apple TV as well as on a web browser.

Viewers in the U.S. can also watch the game live on TV on beIN SPORTS.

In the UK, fans can watch the game on BT Sport 3 and stream it on the BT Sport App, while in India, they can catch the match on Voot Select.

Country TV channel Live stream US beIN SPORTS fuboTV UK BT Sport 3 BT Sport App India N/A Voot Select

Rennes squad & team news

Unbeaten in their last five top-flight matches and more than a win ahead of their visitors, Rennes will be hoping to widen the gap as they seek to further their place in the European race.

It will be anything but an easy challenge for them however, and they'll know that they will need to give one of their performances of the campaign so far to come out on top.

Position Players Goalkeepers Alemdar, Gomis, Mandanda, Damergy, Salin Defenders Rodon, Truffert, Theate, Wooh, Belocian, Assignon, Omari, Meling, Traoré, G. Doué Midfielders Ugochukwu, Santamaria, Bourigeaud, Tait, Majer, D. Doué, Françoise, Xeka Forwards Terrier, Kalimuendo, Sulemana, Doku, Gouiri, Abline, Do Marcolino

Lyon squad and team news

Four points off the pace of their visitors, Lyon arrive on the back of a dismal run of form, with just a point from their last five games.

A previous draw last time out snapped that losing streak, but they will need to be much improved today to turn this one around.