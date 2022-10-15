Rennes vs Lyon: Live stream, TV channel, kick-off time & how to watch

The 2022-23 Ligue 1 season continues this weekend, as Rennes welcome Lyon to face them at Roazhon Park. The hosts are looking sharp this term, but their visitors have suffered a serious collapse to slip to mid-table.
But the stage is set for a revival on the road - can they find a crucial three points and stymie the home side?
GOAL brings you details on how to watch the game on TV in the UK, U.S. and India as well as how to stream it live online.
Rennes vs Lyon date & kick-off time
Game:
Rennes vs Lyon
Date:
October 16, 2022
Kick-off:
2:00pm BST / 9:00am ET / 7:30pm IST
Stream:
Rennes squad & team news
Unbeaten in their last five top-flight matches and more than a win ahead of their visitors, Rennes will be hoping to widen the gap as they seek to further their place in the European race.
It will be anything but an easy challenge for them however, and they'll know that they will need to give one of their performances of the campaign so far to come out on top.
Position
Players
Goalkeepers
Alemdar, Gomis, Mandanda, Damergy, Salin
Defenders
Rodon, Truffert, Theate, Wooh, Belocian, Assignon, Omari, Meling, Traoré, G. Doué
Midfielders
Ugochukwu, Santamaria, Bourigeaud, Tait, Majer, D. Doué, Françoise, Xeka
Forwards
Terrier, Kalimuendo, Sulemana, Doku, Gouiri, Abline, Do Marcolino
Lyon squad and team news
Four points off the pace of their visitors, Lyon arrive on the back of a dismal run of form, with just a point from their last five games.
A previous draw last time out snapped that losing streak, but they will need to be much improved today to turn this one around.
Position
Players
Goalkeepers
Lopes, Pollersbeck, Riou, Bonnevie
Defenders
Diomande, Tagliafico, Lukeba, Henrique, Boateng, D. Da Silva, Gusto
Midfielders
Tolisso, Caqueret, Aouar, Faivre, Reine-Adélaïde, Thiago Mendes, Lepenant, F. Da Silva
Forwards
Toko Ekambi, Dembélé, Cherki, Tetê, Barcola, Lacazette