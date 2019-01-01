Renato Sanches confirms he is ready to leave Bayern Munich

The midfielder has been unable to break into the first-team at the Allianz Arena and wants to find a new club to get his career on track again

Renato Sanches has admitted he wants to leave this summer.

The 21-year-old midfielder joined the giants from in a €35 million (£30m/$40m) deal in 2016 but has been unable to make an impact in Bavaria.

The international spent last season on loan at Swansea but failed to impress and things have not picked up since his return to Munich.

He has made just 16 appearances in the German top-flight this season having not started a league match since November, and he believes he will have to move on if he is to get the first-team opportunities he desires.

Asked if he feels he should start searching for another club, Sanches told Bild: "I think so. Whether a loan or a sale is better, we will see."

Sanches was on the field for just three minutes when he replaced Serge Gnabry near the end of Saturday's 1-0 win over and he feels he deserves more of a chance under coach Niko Kovac.

"Everyone knows I want to play more," he said. "Five minutes is not enough! To play is what I love. I do my best in every training session. The coach knows that, my team-mates too. I always have to be ready. I'll do my best for those five minutes. I have the self-confidence. And I'm playing well if I get the chance."

Although the Euro 2016 winner is going through hard times at Bayern, he is confident he has time to get his career back on track if he leaves the Allianz Arena soon.

Article continues below

"It's tough right now. But I still have 15 years left of my career. The future can be good," he added.

"I do not know yet. We will see what is best for me. I just want to play."

Sanches, who has two years left on his contract at Bayern, has made 49 appearances for the club since joining and has scored just one goal.