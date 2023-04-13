Real Madrid goalkeeper Thibaut Courtois said the mood in the home dressing room was muted after their 2-0 first leg win against ten-man Chelsea.

Madrid take two goal advantage

Chelsea play 30 mins with ten men

Courtois rues not scoring more

WHAT HAPPENED? Los Blancos take a two goal advantage with them to west London for next week's second leg but, having caused Chelsea problems all night and having an extra-man advantage for the last half hour of the game. Courtois admitted after the match to feeling his side possibly should have added to their tally.

WHAT THEY SAID: The towering Belgian told the press: “Every time you play a big knockout match you’re left with the sensation that you could have, should have, killed the tie off. This is a good result but we’re bugged by the fact that we didn’t score a third or even a fourth goal. I hope we don’t regret not having added another when we play again next week.”

THE BIGGER PICTURE: Midfielder Toni Kroos echoed his goalkeeper's comments: "Maybe we could have pushed a bit more. Of course there is always the danger of a counter attack, so you always have to take care of this at the end it is a good result. It was a good game but maybe one or two more goals were possible. Chelsea had one or two chances in the first half, so we take the result and hope to get it done next week."

WHAT NEXT? Both sides return to their disappointing league campaigns this weekend before facing off in the decisive second-leg next Tuesday night at Stamford Bridge.