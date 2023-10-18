Chelsea captain Reece James has posted a cryptic message after reports emerged that he had suffered another injury setback.

James injury setback rumours

James posts on personal social media

Gusto set to return if James unavailable

WHAT HAPPENED? James has since taken to his personal Instagram account to respond to reports regarding another setback, which may hint that he could make a recovery for the upcoming game.

After posting a picture of him smiling at training, James attached the caption: "Against all odds."

THE BIGGER PICTURE: James, 23, has been out of action since August with a hamstring injury, with Chelsea boss Mauricio Pochettino hoping he could reintroduced the player against Arsenal.

According to the Evening Standard, the defender may have suffered another injury setback after being withdrawn from group sessions at Cobham, making him a doubt for Saturday's London derby.

IN TWO PHOTOS:

WHAT NEXT FOR CHELSEA? Regardless of whether or not James is fit, Pochettino will have to prepare his squad for their upcoming clash against Arsenal, who are fresh off their 1-0 win against Manchester City. Right-back Malo Gusto will be available for the game, after serving a ban following his red-card against Aston Villa.