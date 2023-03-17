Crystal Palace parted ways with Patrick Vieira on Friday after reluctantly deciding the manager's position had become untenable.

Vieira fired after poor run

Doubts about manager's coaching staff

Players unsettled at Selhurst park

WHAT HAPPENED? Vieira was dismissed by Palace after a run of 12 games without a win but the decision was not made lightly. The Eagles opted to dispense with the Frenchman's services because the club's chiefs were unconvinced by the quality of his coaching staff, the players had become unsettled and Vieira himself was frustrated by Palace's recruitment, according to The Athletic.

THE BIGGER PICTURE: The Frenchman leaves Palace just three points above the drop zone and facing a battle to avoid relegation from the Premier League. The Eagles have failed to win a single game so far since the turn of the year.

AND WHAT'S MORE: Palace had also found it "increasingly difficult" to communicate with Vieira and were concerned with his relaxed nature in the midst of a relegation battle, according to the Daily Mail. When a meeting finally took place on Friday to discuss his future, the former Arsenal midfielder made it clear he felt unsupported and was angry that news of his departure had been leaked.

IN THREE PHOTOS:

Getty Images

Getty Images

Getty

DID YOU KNOW? Crystal Palace have won just one of their eight London derby matches in the Premier League this season (D2 L5), beating 2-1 at West Ham in November. The Eagles have scored the fewest goals (5) and have the worst goal difference (-10) in such games this term, while Arsenal have the fewest goals conceded (4) and best goal difference (+16).

WHAT NEXT? Former boss Roy Hodgson is in talks to replace Vieira at Selhurst Park, according to Sky Sports. Meanwhile, the Eagles are back in action on Sunday against Premier League leaders Arsenal at the Emirates Stadium.