Real Madrid vs Real Valladolid: Lineups and LIVE updates

Can Real Madrid get back to winning ways?

Ancelotti's Real Madrid returns to action in La Liga against Real Valladolid following the international break in a bid to get back to winning ways.

Real Madrid come into this having suffered yet another loss to archrivals Barcelona in the first leg of Copa del Rey. Los Blancos boast of a formidable record against their opponents, Real Valladolid, being unbeaten in their last 14 meetings, winning 12 of them. They have scored in 44 of the last 45 home games against Real Valladolid, averaging about 2.5 goals per game. Los Merengues will be without French left-back Mendy who suffered an injury earlier. Ancelotti's men have seen a dip in form and have already lost three La Liga games this year.

Real Valladolid are currently 15th in the league and come into this having lost their previous game in the league against Athletic Club. While their record against Madrid isn't the best, Valladolid have collected four points from their last four away games, which is the same amount as their previous 11 away games. They will be hoping to spoil the party for the Los Blancos and further dent their La Liga campaign.

Real Madrid vs Real Valladolid probable lineups

Real Madrid XI (4-2-3-1): Courtois; Carvajal, Militao, Rudiger, Nacho; Camavinga, Kroos; Valverde, Modric, Vinicius; Benzema

Real Valladolid XI (4-2-3-1): Asenjo; Fresnada, Sanchez, Yamiq, Escudero; Monchu, Perez; Plata, Sanchez, Plano; Larin

Real Madrid vs Real Valladolid LIVE updates

Real Madrid's upcoming fixtures

Real Madrid will be up against Barcelona in the second leg of Copa del Rey, in what is their fourth meeting in 2023. They will then face Villarreal in the league before their quarter-final games against Chelsea. They will face the London based club twice with a game against Cadiz sandwiched between them.