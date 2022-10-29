Real Madrid vs Girona: Live stream, TV channel, kick-off time & where to watch

How to watch and stream Real Madrid against Girona in the United States, United Kingdom and India

Real Madrid host Girona in a La Liga encounter on Saturday at Santiago Bernabeu. Although Los Blancos are in an impressive vein of form, they stumbled against RB Leipzig in the UEFA Champions League. Carlo Ancelotti experimented with his backline using Antonio Rudiger as a left-back and Nacho at the heart of defence and this backfired spectacularly, with the hosts scoring twice in a span of five minutes in the first half. However, they remain unbeaten in La Liga and after the reality check in Germany, the Italian manager is likely to stick to the basics in order to bag the three points on offer.

The Catalan visitors have won just twice in 11 matches and are reeling in 18th place with nine points. However, Girona have history on their side as they beat Los Blancos 2-1 on their last outing at the Bernabeu back in February 2019.

GOAL has all the details about the match, including how to watch it on TV and online in the United States, United Kingdom and India.

Real Madrid vs Girona date & kick-off time

Game: Real Madrid vs Girona Date: October 30, 2022 Kick-off: 3:15pm BST / 10:15am ET / 7:45pm IST Venue: Santiago Bernabeu Stream: fuboTV (start with free trial)

How to watch Real Madrid vs Girona on TV & live stream online

In the United States (U.S.), the game can be watched live and on-demand with fuboTV (start with a free trial). New users can sign up for a free seven-day trial of the live sports streaming service, which can be accessed via iOS, Android, Chromecast, Amazon Fire TV, Roku and Apple TV as well as on a web browser.

Viewers in the U.S. can also watch the game live on TV on ESPN+, ESPN Deportes and ESPN Deportes+.

In the U.K. the match can be watched on Premier Sports 2 & can be live streamed on Premier Player HD & LaLiga TV.

In India, the match can be watched on Sports 18 -1 SD/HD and will be available for streaming on Voot Select.

Country TV channel Live stream U.S. ESPN Deportes. fuboTV, ESPN+, ESPN Deportes +. UK Premier Sports 2 La Liga TV, Premier Player HD. India Sports 18 -1 SD/HD Voot Select

Real Madrid squad & team news

Real Madrid are likely to have Luka Modric back in midfield. Federico Valverde and Karim Benzema were rested against RB Leipzig due to injuries but both of them have returned to training and could feature on Sunday.

David Alaba, Dani Carvajal, and Ferland Mendy should also return to the starting XI.

Real Madrid predicted XI: Courtois; Carvajal, Militao, Alaba, Mendy; Modric, Tchouameni, Kroos; Valverde, Benzema, Vinicius

Position Players Goalkeepers Courtois, Lunin, Lopez. Defenders Alaba, Rudiger, Mendy, Carvajal, Nacho, Militao. Midfielders Kroos, Modric, Camavinga, Valverde, Lucas Vazquez, Tchouameni. Forwards Hazard, Asensio, Vinicius Jr, Rodrygo, Mariano, Benzema.

Girona squad & team news

Girona will miss Borja Garcia and Ibrahim Kebe for their trip to the capital, while Juanpe is doubtful.

Michel is unlikely to make wholesale changes to the squad that drew against Osasuna last time out and might even stick to the same starting XI. This means Girona will probably set themselves up in a 4-4-1-1 formation with Valentin Castellanos leading the lines and Manu Vallejo playing as a supporting striker.

Girona predicted XI: Gazzaniga; Couto, D Lopez, Bueno, Hernandez; Herrera, Romeu, A Garcia, Riquelme; Vallejo, Castellanos