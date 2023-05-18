'Real Madrid will fight back' - Toni Kroos issues promise to fans after Man City Champions League semi-final beatdown

Toni Kroos has vowed that Real Madrid will 'fight back' after their humiliating Champions League exit at the hands of Manchester City.

Man City crush Madrid in semi-final

Rare European letdown for Kroos

Midfielder vows to fight back

WHAT HAPPENED? City ran riot in the Champions League semi-final second leg at the Etihad Stadium, slamming home four unanswered goals to dump the defending champions out of the competition in emphatic fashion.

Bernardo Silva's brace put Pep Guardiola's side in control after the first leg finished 1-1, with Eder Militao's own goal and Julian Alvarez's stoppage time fourth completing a 5-1 aggregate win for City.

THE BIGGER PICTURE: Kroos, who has been part of five Champions League winning sides in his career – four with Los Blancos – posted on social media to simply say: "Real Madrid will fight back" after the defeat.

The 33-year-old is one of the most decorated players in the modern game, though he and his Real Madrid team-mates only have a Copa del Rey to show for this season.

WHAT NEXT FOR REAL MADRID? The Spanish giants have four further La Liga games to play this season, although the title is already Barcelona's. Their next game is against Valencia on Sunday.