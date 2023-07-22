Quiz: Only a Real Madrid superfan can name at least 12/15 of these club legends

Put your knowledge to the test and see if you can recognise these iconic players

<section data-block="SingleChoice"><h3>Who is this?</h3><ul><li>Ruud van Nistelrooy</li><li>Fernando Morientes</li><li>Cicinho</li><li>Santiago Solari</li></ul></section><section data-block="SingleChoice"><h3>Who is this?</h3><ul><li>Fernando Redondo</li><li>Luis Milla</li><li>Ivan Zamorano</li><li>Jose Amavisca</li></ul></section><section data-block="SingleChoice"><h3>Who is this?</h3><ul><li>Luis Figo</li><li>Aitor Karanka</li><li>Michael Laudrup</li><li>Raul</li></ul></section><section data-block="SingleChoice"><h3>Who is this?</h3><ul><li>Albert Celades</li><li>Sergio Ramos</li><li>Ivan Helguera</li><li>Michel Salgado</li></ul></section><section data-block="SingleChoice"><h3>Who is this?</h3><ul><li>Hugo Sanchez</li><li>Gheorghe Hagi</li><li>Ivan Zamorano</li><li>Paco Llorente</li></ul></section><section data-block="SingleChoice"><h3>Who is this?</h3><ul><li>Alfredo Di Stefano</li><li>Ferenc Puskas</li><li>Paco Gento</li><li>Amancio Amaro</li></ul></section><section data-block="SingleChoice"><h3>Who is this?</h3><ul><li>Jorge Valdano</li><li>Miguel Porlan 'Chendo'</li><li>Juanito</li><li>Jose Miguel Gonzalez 'Michel'</li></ul></section><section data-block="SingleChoice"><h3>Who is this?</h3><ul><li>Steve McManaman</li><li>Guti</li><li>David Beckham</li><li>Gabriel Heinze</li></ul></section><section data-block="SingleChoice"><h3>Who is this?</h3><ul><li>Manuel Sanchis</li><li>Emilio Butragueno</li><li>Miguel Pardeza</li><li>Rafael Martin Vazquez</li></ul></section><section data-block="SingleChoice"><h3>Who is this?</h3><ul><li>Davor Suker</li><li>Predrag Mijatovic</li><li>Luis Enrique</li><li>Santiago Solari</li></ul></section><section data-block="SingleChoice"><h3>Who is this?</h3><ul><li>Hugo Sanchez</li><li>Raymond Kopa</li><li>Ferenc Puskas</li><li>Hector Rial</li></ul></section><section data-block="SingleChoice"><h3>Who is this?</h3><ul><li>Robinho</li><li>Marcelo</li><li>Roberto Carlos</li><li>Clarence Seedorf</li></ul></section><section data-block="SingleChoice"><h3>Who is this? (on the left)</h3><ul><li>Pirri</li><li>Jose Antonio Camacho</li><li>Paco Gento </li><li>Santillana</li></ul></section><section data-block="SingleChoice"><h3>Who is this?</h3><ul><li>Francisco Pavon</li><li>Raul Bravo</li><li>Ronaldo </li><li>Zinedine Zidane</li></ul></section><section data-block="SingleChoice"><h3>Who is this?</h3><ul><li>Francisco Buyo</li><li>Iker Casillas</li><li>Bodo Illgner</li><li>Cesar Sanchez</li></ul></section>