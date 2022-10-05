Real Madrid vs Shakhtar Donetsk: Lineups and LIVE updates

A win for Shakhtar will take them to the top of the table.

Real Madrid host Shakhtar Donetsk in the third game of Group F of the UEFA Champions League. The defending champions have two wins out of two so far after registering wins against Celtic and RB Leipzig.

Shakhtar, on the other hand, have four points out of a possible six. A win today will propel them to the top of the table. Just to let you know, the Ukrainian powerhouse are no strangers to defeating Los Blancos in their own den, the Santiago Bernabeu, as they had notched a shock 3-2 win in the group stage during the 2020-21 season.

Given the domestic form of both sides, in addition to a good start to the group stage of the Champions League, we should expect a decent matchup tonight.

Real Madrid vs Shakhtar Donetsk probable lineups

Real Madrid XI (4-3-3): Lunin; Carvajal, Militao, Alaba, Ferland Mendy; Tchouameni, Valverde, Kroos; Rodrygo, Vini. Jr., Benzema

Shakhtar Donetsk XI (4-1-4-1): Trubin; Konoplya, Bondar, Matviyenko, Mykhaylichenko; Stepanenko; Zubkov, Bondarenko, Sudakov, Mudryk; Sikan

Real Madrid vs Shakhtar Donetsk LIVE updates

Real Madrid's Champions League fixtures

Carlo Ancelotti's side swat aside every team that came their way in the 2021-22 Champions League to win their 14th European title against all odds.

They've had a near perfect start domestically as well, winning six league games in a row before drawing against Osasuna 1-1 last weekend. They will look to get back to winning ways tonight, before visiting Ukraine for the reverse fixture against tonight's opponents on Tuesday, 11th October. They then visit Leipzig on 25th October, and then concluding the group stage by hosting Celtic on 2nd November.