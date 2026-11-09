Real Madrid legend Raul Gonzalez lands Real Oviedo job after ruthless Julian Calero sacking

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Real Madrid legend Raul Gonzalez is set to take his first steps into professional senior management after being named the new head coach of Real Oviedo. The stunning appointment comes as the Asturian club makes the ruthless decision to part ways with Julian Calero despite a recent return to winning ways.

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Grupo Pachuca makes shock managerial change

In a move that has stunned Spanish football, Oviedo have decided to dismiss Calero from his position as head coach. The decision, spearheaded by majority shareholder Jesus Martinez and the Grupo Pachuca board, comes as a surprise given the club’s recent victory over Cadiz. Despite that result putting the side back into the heart of the promotion race, the ownership felt a change was necessary to sustain their top-flight ambitions.

The club confirmed the news on Monday, releasing an official statement noting that the manager, who was originally under contract until June 2027, would leave the club immediately. It marks a cold end for Calero, who had only just managed to steady the ship following a difficult run of results. Ultimately, the hierarchy decided that the legendary Raul Gonzalez was the man to lead them into a new era.

From Castilla to Oviedo's promotion dream

According to AS, stepping into the dugout to answer that promotion mandate is none other than Raul. The legendary former striker arrives at the Estadio Carlos Tartiere ready for a blockbuster senior managerial challenge, having recently concluded his developmental stint with Los Blancos' youth setup and Real Madrid Castilla.

Armed with an elite winning pedigree, Raul now faces the ultimate baptism of fire: taking the reins of a squad already in the hunt and delivering Oviedo's long-awaited return to the promised land of La Liga.

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A family affair for the Madrid icon

Raul’s arrival in Oviedo creates a unique family dynamic at the club. His son, Hector Gonzalez, is currently a member of the club's reserve team, Vetusta. Hector joined the blue side of Asturias last summer following a stint with Cadiz and is currently working his way through the ranks as a central midfielder. Having his father take over the first team will undoubtedly add an extra layer of intrigue to the season.

Next matches OVI Segunda Division 15:00 GIR

For Raul, this represents the challenge he has been waiting for since hanging up his boots. While he had been tipped by many to eventually succeed at the Bernabeu, the path to the senior Real Madrid job remained blocked. By moving to the Segunda Division, he now has the opportunity to prove his tactical acumen in a league known for its relentless physical and mental demands.

Debut test against Girona looms large

There will be no honeymoon period for the new boss as he gets straight to work at the El Requeson training ground. Raul will have a full week to prepare his squad for a high-stakes debut this Saturday evening. Oviedo are scheduled to host Girona at the Carlos Tartiere, a match that carries significant weight in the current league standings given both teams are locked on the same number of points. Girona will arrive in Asturias looking to bounce back from their own recent defeat against Almeria, making this a pivotal clash for two promotion hopefuls.