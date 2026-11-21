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Real Madrid overcame a shock early deficit and a missed Kylian Mbappe penalty to defeat Celta Vigo 2-1 at the Bernabeu. Second-half strikes from Jude Bellingham and substitute Carlos Espi secured all three points for the hosts.

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Jose Mourinho’s Real Madrid side demonstrated significant mental fortitude to secure a 2-1 victory over Celta Vigo, despite trailing for much of the match. The hosts were rocked early on when Pablo Duran capitalised on a Williot Swedberg assist to put the visitors ahead in just the sixth minute. Madrid’s frustrations compounded in the first half when Mbappe saw his 39th-minute penalty saved, leaving the Bernabeu in a state of nervous tension as they headed into the interval trailing 0-1.

The tactical complexion changed in the second period as Madrid ramped up the pressure, eventually finishing with 61% possession and 12 total shots. Bellingham restored parity in the 66th minute, finishing coolly to punish Celta's tiring defensive block. The turnaround was completed late on by substitute Espi, who netted the winner in the 85th minute before receiving a yellow card in stoppage time. While the performance lacked total fluidity, the analytical takeaway is Madrid's ability to manufacture high-value chances under pressure despite their primary marksman faltering from the spot.

Goalkeeper & defence

Thibaut Courtois - 6/10

The Belgian goalkeeper was largely a spectator for long periods as Celta managed only three shots on target. He could do little about Duran's early opener, which was well-placed, but he remained composed in his distribution to initiate play from the back.

Ibrahima Konate - 7/10

Konate provided the physical presence required to handle Celta's counter-attacks. He was aerially dominant and showed good recovery pace, ensuring that the visitors were limited to just one clear-cut counter-attacking opportunity throughout the ninety minutes.

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Dean Huijsen - 6/10

The youngster looked slightly shaky during the opening exchanges, losing track of Duran for the first goal. However, he matured as the game progressed, showing comfort on the ball as Madrid moved into a high defensive line during the second-half siege.

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Trent Alexander-Arnold - 5/10

A disappointing outing by his lofty standards. While he attempted to invert and create from central areas, his delivery from wide was uncharacteristically wayward. He was substituted in the 57th minute as Mourinho sought more defensive balance.

Alvaro Carreras - 6/10

Carreras offered a consistent outlet on the left flank but struggled to provide the final ball that would unlock the Celta low block. Like Alexander-Arnold, he was withdrawn before the hour mark as part of a triple substitution to change the game's dynamic.

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Midfield

Eduardo Camavinga - 7/10

Camavinga was the engine room for the hosts, breaking up play and recycling possession effectively. His ability to transition from defence to attack was vital during the period where Madrid struggled for rhythm, eventually coming off in the 79th minute.

Arda Guler - 6/10

The Turkish starlet showed flashes of technical brilliance and creative vision, though he struggled to consistently find pockets of space between the Celta lines. He stayed on for the duration, providing a technical floor for the team's late attacking moves.

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Bernardo Silva - 5/10

A quiet evening for the Portuguese international, who struggled to exert his usual influence on the half-spaces. He was one of the three players sacrificed in the 57th minute as Madrid shifted to a more direct approach.

Jude Bellingham - 8/10

Once again, Bellingham proved to be the man for the big occasion. His 66th-minute equaliser was a masterclass in timing and composure. Beyond the goal, his box-to-box work rate was essential in overwhelming the Celta midfield in the final half-hour.

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Attack

Yan Diomande - 6/10

Diomande worked hard in the channels to stretch the Celta back three, but he lacked the clinical edge required in the final third. He was replaced by Endrick in the 71st minute after failing to test the keeper significantly.

Kylian Mbappe - 5/10

A night to forget for the Frenchman. His missed penalty in the 39th minute proved to be a turning point that almost cost his team. While he was involved in the build-up for the equaliser, his overall finishing was below his usual elite standard.

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Substitutes & manager

Vinicius Junior - 7/10

Introduced in the 57th minute, his directness immediately put Celta on the back foot. His dribbling and pace forced the visitors to drop deeper, creating the space needed for the eventual comeback.

Marc Cucurella - 6/10

Brought on in the 57th minute to provide more solidity and tenacity on the left side. He fulfilled his tactical role well, allowing the attackers ahead of him to focus on the comeback.

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Federico Valverde - 7/10

His introduction in the 57th minute brought much-needed energy and verticality to the midfield. His pressing high up the pitch helped maintain the sustained pressure that led to the two goals.

Endrick - 6/10

Replaced Diomande for the final twenty minutes. While he didn't score, his presence in the box occupied defenders and helped facilitate the late pressure.

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Carlos Espi - 8/10

The ultimate super-sub. Coming on in the 79th minute, he showed incredible predatory instincts to score the winner in the 85th minute. A late yellow card did little to dampen a match-winning cameo.

Jose Mourinho - 7/10

Mourinho earns credit for his proactive triple substitution in the 57th minute. Recognizing the lack of intensity, his changes shifted the momentum and ultimately allowed Madrid to overturn the 0-1 half-time deficit.